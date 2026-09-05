September 05, 2026 11:06 AM हिंदी

Sreeleela shares childhood solo Bharatanatyam performance on Janmashtami

Sreeleela shares childhood solo Bharatanatyam performance on Janmashtami

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Actress Sreeleela marked Krishna Ashtami with a beautiful tribute to Lord Krishna.

The actress shared a glimpse of a classical Bharatanatyam performance from her childhood.

In the video shared on social media, Sreeleela is seen dressed in a traditional Bharatanatyam costume, complete with elaborate jewellery, traditional makeup and flowers adorning her hair.

Sharing the performance with her followers, Sreeleela wrote, “Happy Krishna Ashtami!”

The performance also offered a glimpse of Sreeleela's connection with classical dance. For the uninitiated, the actress is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

On the professional front, and for the uninitiated, Sreeleela had been continuing to balance her acting career with her academic and medical journey. She had pursued MBBS alongside her early acting assignments.

She began her film career in Kannada cinema with Kiss in 2019, followed by Bharaate. She then expanded into Telugu cinema with films including Pelli SandaD, Dhamaka, Skanda, Bhagavanth Kesari, Aadikeshava, Extra Ordinary Man and Guntur Kaaram.

Her popularity grew considerably with Dhamaka, while Bhagavanth Kesari further established her presence in Telugu cinema.

The actress was also part of Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Kaaram and later appeared in Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, where her special appearance in the chartbuster “Kissik” introduced her to an even wider Hindi-speaking audience.

In Bollywood, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in filmmaker Anurag Basu's upcoming romantic film. The project marks the first on-screen pairing of the two actors, with Basu confirming in April 2026 that the film remained on schedule for a theatrical release later in the year.

On the personal front, Sreeleela's personal life has also been stirring headlines, particularly regarding her equation with Kartik Aaryan. The two have been linked romantically in reports and on social media, with their frequent appearances together and interactions fuelling dating rumours.

However, neither Sreeleela nor Kartik Aaryan has publicly confirmed that they are dating.

–IANS

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