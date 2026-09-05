Harshvardhan Rane calls John Abraham, Ram Gopal Varma his ‘Godfathers’ on Teachers’ Day

Mumbai, September 5 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane marked Teachers’ Day on September 5 with a heartfelt tribute to the people he considers his teachers and “Godfathers”.

Sharing a series of pictures, he offered a glimpse into the relationships which he has forged during his journey in the film industry.

The post features Harshvardhan alongside actor-producer John Abraham, with the two seen sharing a warm moment in one picture. Another picture features filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma seated on a chair, while a third shows Harshvardhan posing with Varma.

Alongside the pictures, Harshvardhan wrote, “To my teachers, my Godfathers. #HappyTeachersDay”, followed by the Hindi line, (I am learning from them — to simply keep doing the work).

On the professional front, Harshvardhan, who began his acting journey with television before making his Telugu film debut with Thakita Thakita in 2010, made his Hindi film debut with Sanam Teri Kasam in 2016.

He then went on to feature in films including Paltan, Taish, Haseen Dillruba, Tara Vs Bilal, Dange, Savi and The Miranda Brothers.

It was Sanam Teri Kasam that eventually became a defining chapter in his career. The 2016 romantic drama initially failed to make a major impact at the box office but developed a strong following over the years through television, OTT and word of mouth.

When the film returned to theatres in 2025, nine years after its original release, it witnessed a remarkable turnaround.

His fan frenzy continued with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, his 2025 romantic drama with Sonam Bajwa. The film went on to become another major commercial success for the actor.

Talking about his equation with John Abraham, reportedly, Harshvardhan Rane had first encountered John in 2004 when, as a delivery boy, he delivered a helmet to him. Years later, John became the producer of the actor's Tara Vs Bilal.

With Ram Gopal Verma, he reportedly shares a very respectful relation.

The filmmaker is set to direct Harshvardhan Rane in Police Company, a crime thriller based on the life of Mumbai encounter specialist Daya Nayak, with the actor portraying the cop.

Alongside shooting and preparing for physically demanding roles, he has been pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology (Honours) of which he gives glimpses on his social media account.

–IANS

rd/