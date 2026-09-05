September 05, 2026 11:04 AM हिंदी

Blackpink’s Lisa says ‘whole village’ helped bring ‘SaWaDiKa’ to life

Blackpink’s Lisa says ‘whole village’ helped bring ‘SaWaDiKa’ to life

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) K-Pop girl band Blackpink member and Thai singer Lisa is over-the-moon as her latest song “SaWaDiKa” has been released. She expressed her gratitude and said that “the whole village” helped her bring her track to life.

Sharing a heartfelt note on Instagram, Lisa thanked the team across Thailand, Korea and Los Angeles, while also giving a special shoutout to her fans, whom she lovingly calls Lilies, for their support.

Lisa wrote: “It’s been one day since SaWaDiKa is released to the world!! From Thailand to Korea to LA, it took a whole village to bring this to life, so a huge Thank you to every single person that was involved.”

“And also shoutout to Lilies for supporting and loving SaWaDiKa. I truly cannot do this without you guys and excited to show you everything coming up,” she added.

She released ‘SaWaDiKa’ on September 4, as a pre-release single from her upcoming EP Press Play.

One of K-Pop’s most followed artists on Instagram, Lisa rose to prominence as a member of the South Korean girl group Blackpink, which debuted in August 2016 and became one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

In September 2021, Lisa released her debut single album Lalisa, which made her the first female artist to sell 736,000 copies of an album in its first week in South Korea and spawned the Billboard Global 200 top-ten singles "Lalisa" and "Money".

The music video for "Lalisa" is the most-viewed in the first 24 hours on YouTube by a solo artist.

She reached number one on the Billboard Global US with "Rockstar", the lead single from her debut studio album Alter Ego. The 2025 album debuted in the top ten of the US Billboard 200 and included the Official Thailand Chart number-one songs "Born Again" and "Dream".

Lisa made her acting debut in 2025 in the television series The White Lotus. Lisa was honored as a cultural ambassador leader by Thailand's Ministry of Culture and was acknowledged by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha for her contributions to spreading Thai culture globally.

--IANS

dc/

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