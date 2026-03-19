US lawmakers spar over State Department's war response

Washington, March 19 (IANS) US lawmakers sharply disagreed over the State Department’s response to the Middle East conflict, with Democrats saying it failed to protect American citizens and officials insisting the system worked.

The hearing came amid high tensions in the region. Lawmakers questioned whether the Department was prepared.

Representative Gregory Meeks said the Department was “caught flat-footed.” He criticised delays in travel advisories and evacuation planning. “That is a failure in the duty to protect American citizens,” he said.

He and other Democrats linked the problems to staffing cuts. “What we're witnessing today is a severely diminished State Department, reduced in capacity, reduced in credibility,” Meeks said.

Undersecretary of State for Management Jason Evans rejected the criticism. He said the Department responded quickly and remained operational.

“Department employees are working 24/7 around the globe on task forces to assist American citizens,” Evans said. He added that “over the last few weeks, the Department has assisted tens of thousands of American citizens.”

He said security and evacuation efforts were ongoing. Staff were directed to protect US missions and personnel worldwide.

Lawmakers also raised concerns about travel advisories. Some countries under attack were still listed as “reconsider travel.” Meeks said that could confuse Americans.

Evans said the guidance reflected changing conditions. He said advisories warned of an “ongoing conflict” and urged caution.

Questions also focused on planning before the conflict began. Evans declined to discuss internal decisions. But he said the department always prepares for emergencies.

“All of our Embassies have emergency action plans in place,” he said.

Some lawmakers said the warnings came too late. By then, commercial flights were limited. That made it harder for Americans to leave.

Evans said the department used its alert system to contact citizens. He said teams worked to move people out through available routes.

The hearing also highlighted concerns about staffing. Critics said job cuts weakened the department during a crisis.

Evans said the changes were needed. He said the goal was to “restore mission focus” and improve efficiency.

Lawmakers also pointed to empty Ambassador posts. Evans said senior diplomats were leading those missions. He said they were capable of handling the situation.

The debate showed a deep divide in Congress. One side warned the department was weakened. The other said reforms were necessary.

The State Department runs nearly 280 missions worldwide.

--IANS

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