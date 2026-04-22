Sonu Nigam reveals why he feels there is ‘no need to express sadness’ over the demise of Asha Bhosle

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood superstar singer Sonu Nigam believes there is no need to make legendary singer Asha Bhosle's death a matter of grief and sadness.

In a video shared by Sonu on his social media account, he was seen talking to a few people while travelling in a car, where he expressed his thoughts on Asha Bhosle's demise.

Speaking about her passing, Sonu expressed admiration rather than grief. He said, “I am sad that she is gone, but I do not want to make it about sadness. She lived a very full life. She worked until the very end. Is this a life to cry for? Every artist dreams of a life like hers, to continue working till the very end.”

He added, “I too want to live long and keep my work relevant till the end, just like her. The life she lived is worth saluting. It is our good fortune that we got to spend time with her and learn from her. She was strict, but she had every right. She was our guru.”

Calling her the last of an era, Sonu concluded, “They were a group of great people who defined film music. She was the last soldier standing, and now that chapter has come to an end.”

Overviewing Asha Bhosle's career, the legendary singer began her extraordinary musical journey in the late 1940s, recording her first song for a Marathi movie. Her first song in Hindi cinema was “Saawan Aaya” for the film Chunariya in 1948.

From timeless classics like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “Chura Liya Hai Tumne,” to ghazals, pop, classical and regional songs, her repertoire remained unmatched.

Two years ago, at the age of 90, she proved her enduring passion by performing live at a houseful concert.

Apart from singing, she also made a brief acting appearance in films. Asha Bhosle acted in the Marathi movie 'Mai', which also starred Padmini Kolhapure and Ram Kapoor.

Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 following multi organ failure.

–IANS

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