India steps up LNG push with shipment flag-off from US

Washington, April 22 (IANS) India has stepped up its energy security push as GAIL (India) Limited flagged off an LNG vessel from a US terminal, signalling deeper India-US cooperation in securing cleaner fuel supplies.

The LNG vessel Energy Fidelity was flagged off on April 20 from the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal by India’s Consul General in Houston, D.C. Manjunath, according to official statements.

“GAIL (India) Limited proudly marks a significant milestone in India’s global energy journey,” the company said on Tuesday (local time). It described the development as part of its long-term LNG shipping portfolio.

Within this portfolio, the 174,000 cubic metre LNG carrier Energy Fidelity “stands as a testament to India’s growing strength in building a robust, future-ready energy ecosystem,” the company said.

It added that the vessel would “strengthen India’s energy logistics, ensuring a resilient supply chain and a reliable flow of cleaner fuel to support the country’s growth.”

The Houston consulate said the ceremony “marks an important milestone in India’s expanding global energy engagement and GAIL (India) Limited’s long-term LNG shipping portfolio.”

It described the vessel as a “state-of-the-art 174,000 cbm LNG carrier” that strengthens India’s energy logistics chain. The consulate said it supports “the country’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable fuel sources.”

The milestone “reflects the deepening energy partnership between India and the United States, anchored in mutual trust, shared goals of energy security, and expanding economic collaboration,” the statement said.

The consulate said the occasion “reflects the growing India–US energy partnership, built on shared priorities of reliability, innovation, and long-term energy security.”

It added that the mission “remains committed to working closely with all stakeholders to facilitate cooperation in Energy Security and to promote the 3Ts -- Trade, Technology, and Tourism.”

--IANS

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