Energy debate heats up in US Senate hearing

Washington, April 22 (IANS) A Senate hearing on the US energy budget exposed deep partisan divisions, with officials backing fossil fuel support for reliability and critics accusing the administration of raising costs and cutting clean energy programmes.

At the hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Energy Secretary Christopher Wright defended the administration’s strategy, saying the focus was on “delivering reliable, affordable and secure energy for the American people.”

Wright argued that recent actions were necessary to prevent power shortages as demand rises. He said the department used emergency authority to keep key power plants running, warning that outage risks could otherwise “increase up to 100-fold by 2030.”

He stressed that traditional energy sources remain critical during peak demand. “When reliability is on the line, dispatchable energy shows up,” Wright said, pointing to natural gas, coal, hydro and nuclear power as essential for grid stability.

Republican lawmakers echoed those concerns. Committee Chairman Senator Mike Lee said the US must ensure its energy system can meet surging demand from data centres, manufacturing and electrification. “The coming demand that people often speak of has, in fact, arrived,” he said.

Democrats, however, sharply criticised the administration’s policies. Senator Martin Heinrich accused the department of making politically driven decisions and undermining programmes aimed at lowering energy costs. He said project cancellations were “a blatant betrayal of the communities, the workers and the businesses who are counting on those investments.”

He also warned that cutting funding for renewable energy and research would make it harder to meet growing demand. “We will not be able to meet the energy needs of new data centres and keep household bills stable if you restrict the growth of the sources of energy that are the cheapest and the fastest to build,” Heinrich said.

Fuel prices emerged as a major point of contention. Wright acknowledged that “energy prices are higher than they’ve been before,” but maintained that the administration’s goal was to bring them down.

Lawmakers also debated the use of emergency powers to keep coal plants operating beyond planned closures. Critics argued the move shifted costs to consumers, while Wright said preventing blackouts justified the policy, noting it was “hard to overstate the cost” of power outages.

The hearing also reflected broader disagreements over the role of renewables. Wright said wind and solar had “a role” but criticised subsidies, arguing that “those subsidies have distorted our electricity market.”

The administration, he said, is prioritising energy sources that can deliver power “when it’s actually needed at the moment it’s needed,” especially as the US competes in energy-intensive sectors such as artificial intelligence.

The debate comes at a time of rising electricity demand in the United States, driven by the rapid expansion of data centres, industrial activity and electrification. Ensuring a reliable power supply while managing costs has become a central policy challenge.

--IANS

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