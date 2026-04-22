Trump praises NCAA athletes, pushes for sports reforms

Washington, April 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump praised NCAA champions at the White House and said his administration is pushing changes to college sports, warning current trends are “not sustainable”.

Hosting seven collegiate championship-winning teams on Tuesday (local time), Trump described the athletes as “remarkable” and said they had shown “grit and determination”. “This afternoon, we're joined by not one, not two, but seven collegiate championship-winning teams from all across the country, champions every one of them,” he said.

The teams included the Oklahoma State Cowboys men’s golf champions, Texas A&M women’s volleyball champions, Wake Forest men’s tennis champions, Georgia women’s tennis champions, Youngstown State women’s bowling champions, Florida State women’s soccer champions and West Virginia’s mixed rifle champions.

Trump praised the Oklahoma State golf team for securing its “12th national title” and said the Texas A&M volleyball team “played with heart and determination”. He highlighted standout players, calling Kyndal Stowers “a real powerhouse and champion”, and commended Logan Lednicky’s performance in the final.

On tennis, he said Wake Forest “battled through the fierce postseason to claim their second national title”, while Georgia’s women’s team captured its third title after a comeback win.

He also recognised Youngstown State’s bowling team for achieving “the program's first ever national title” and praised Madyson Marx, saying her “208 average” was “fantastic”.

Florida State’s women’s soccer team was noted for winning its fifth national title, while West Virginia’s rifle team marked its 20th national shooting title.

Trump used the event to outline concerns about the current state of college sports. “What's happening is crazy,” he said, adding that his administration is “fighting hard to save college sports”.

He referred to an executive order introducing reforms, including limiting transfers and setting a five-year eligibility cap. “Students right out of high school should not have to compete against players that are 28 or 29 years old,” he said.

Calling for legislative support, Trump said: “We need now Congress to act to clear up the confusion created by the courts and institute permanent reforms to protect college sports at every level.”

He also stressed the broader importance of college athletics, noting that “75 per cent of Olympians competing for Team USA played as college athletes”.

Closing the ceremony, Trump told the athletes: “You are unbelievable champions. I admire and respect all of you, and it's an honour to have you in the White House.”

College sports have long been a key part of the US education system, serving as a pathway to professional leagues and international competition. In recent years, however, changes linked to athlete compensation, transfer rules and legal challenges have reshaped the landscape.

--IANS

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