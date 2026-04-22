April 22, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Parth Samthaan announces social media break after facing personal attacks on family

Parth Samthaan announces social media break after facing personal attacks on family

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Television star Parth Samthaan has decided to step away from social media for sometime, after facing alleged personal attacks targeting him and his family.

The actor shared a series of stories on his social media account, expressing extreme disappointment over fake accounts and online negativity, and also stated that the entire situation deeply affected him.

In his note on social media, Parth stated that while he has always maintained a positive approach and outlook, certain recent incidents involving ‘bot accounts’ posting ‘rubbish’ about his personal life have left him hurt and angry.

Without naming anybody, Parth hinted that he is probably aware of who could be behind the trolling but stated that he shall choose not to escalate the matter publicly.

He also added that he now prefers to break away from social media for sometime and focus on his TV show, rather than investing energy in complaints to cyber crime authorities.

“I have always been a peaceful and positive guy, focusing on the good but recently, I have noticed someone buying bot accounts and have been commenting rubbish on my family, me and my personal life through those fake accounts, shocking, extremely hurtful I am fumed with anger,” write Parth.

“M guessing I know the person behind all this but it’s pointless to take names … due to which…To be continued… #DETOX.”

He further announcing his social media break, stated, “I have decided to take a break from social media for sometime can’t drain more energy on complaining to cyber crime dept ..rather ..focus on my life and my role as Mahid. Love PS.”

Talking about Parth Samthaan, on the professional front, the actor is currently seen as Mahid in the show Seher Hone Ko Hai, which also stars Mahhi Vij Rishita Singh, Kanika Maheshwari, and others.

He rose to fame with popular television projects including Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, where he starred opposite Erica Fernandes.

The actor had first gained popularity with the youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, where he played Manik Malhotra alongside Niti Taylor.

–IANS

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