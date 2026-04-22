For acts against India, response is assured: Army on Pahalgam terror attack anniversary

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) India on Wednesday is observing one year of the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists gunned down 26 innocent tourists after identifying their religion, in one of the most brutal incidents targeting civilians in recent years.

The Indian Army took to social media and warned that any misdeeds against the nation will be met by a response.

In a post on X, the Army said, “For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always.”

It also shared a photo showcasing Operation Mahadev, with the tagline “It was only a matter of time” in red colour. This refers to the intense manhunt and neutralisation of the terrorists involved in the attack.

Operation Mahadev was launched immediately after the April 22 attack. It involved extensive searches in difficult Himalayan terrain near Dachigam/Mahadev Ridge, culminating in the elimination of the three main perpetrators.

The Indian armed forces scanned over 300 sq kilometres of treacherous terrain for 93 days and eventually neutralised the terrorists.

A day ahead of the anniversary, the Indian Army reiterated its firm commitment to justice and issued a strong warning that any breach of the “boundaries of humanity” would invite a decisive response.

In a strongly-worded post on its X handle, the Indian Army said, “When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united.”

The post was accompanied by a visual message stating “Some boundaries should never be crossed,” featuring a map of India marked with red ‘sindoor’ powder, symbolising the Army’s decisive action against terrorists under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The image also carried the message “India does not forget,” underlining the country’s resolve and unity.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic ‘kalima’ to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Following the operation, Pakistan responded with drone activity and shelling over the next week, targeting civilian and religious sites and schools.

India subsequently carried out retaliatory strikes, including on radar installations in Lahore and facilities near Gujranwala.

After sustaining significant damage, Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart, urging a stop to military action. This led to a ceasefire understanding between the two sides on May 10, 2025.

Despite the ceasefire, there were continued attempts involving waves of UAVs and small drones entering Indian civilian and military areas. These intrusions were intercepted, and the Indian armed forces responded firmly, with field commanders authorised to take appropriate action in case of any violations.

‘Operation Sindoor’ was a significant demonstration of India’s military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.

--IANS

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