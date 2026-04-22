US-India ties 'rocky' but essential: Former NSA McMaster

Washington, April 22 (IANS) Former US National Security Advisor (NSA) H.R. McMaster has described current US-India relations as “rocky” but stressed that the two countries remain indispensable partners amid rising global tensions, particularly from China.

“It’s been rocky, I’ll say that,” McMaster told IANS in an exclusive interview, reflecting on the trajectory of ties in recent years. “It didn’t need to be that rocky in my view.”

He pointed to strains that emerged during the Trump administration, including perceptions around diplomatic credit and trade disagreements. “President Trump felt as if he… didn’t receive enough credit… for reducing tensions on the border between India and Pakistan,” he said.

McMaster served as the National Security Advisor to President Donald Trump in his first term.

Trade disputes, he noted, have been a recurring source of friction. “The trade issues have always been kind of sticky. But we could work together on those,” he said in response to a question.

Despite these challenges, McMaster underscored the structural importance of the relationship. “We need each other,” he said.

He acknowledged disappointment in Washington over India’s position following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “There was disappointment… when India… didn’t vote… with the United States in the United Nations,” he said.

However, he linked India’s cautious stance to concerns over US reliability after the withdrawal from Afghanistan. “When India… asked who has our back? There were doubts about the degree to which the United States could support India,” he said.

McMaster described India’s strategic posture as balancing competing risks. “There’s this natural inclination… to swing between fears of entanglement… and fears of abandonment,” he said.

He argued that a middle ground is needed, with stronger assurances from Washington. “From India’s perspective (the US) should be the most important partner… going forward,” he said.

The former NSA also raised concerns about India’s continued reliance on Russian military equipment. “India’s reliance on Russian weapons and munitions is… problematic,” he said.

Citing recent conflicts, he added: “Russian weapons and munitions are not very good… as you can see in Ukraine.”

He said reducing that dependence could unlock deeper defence cooperation. “There is a great deal of reluctance to sell the most capable US weapons… because of the threat of compromise,” he said, referring to security concerns linked to Russian systems.

McMaster framed US-India ties within the broader challenge posed by China. “The US and India are the solution to each other’s problems… in terms of the threat from Chinese aggression,” he said.

He recalled recent tensions along the India-China border. “Chinese soldiers were attacking Indian soldiers on the Himalayan frontier,” he said, adding that Beijing continues to pursue “subversive actions” and economic pressure.

Beyond government ties, McMaster highlighted the role of people-to-people connections. “We have benefited from… the incredibly talented and vibrant Indian diaspora,” he said.

He said these social and cultural links strengthen the foundation of the relationship. “We also have… strong cultural ties and… familial ties,” he added.

Despite recent frictions, McMaster expressed confidence in the long-term trajectory. “India and the United States are natural partners,” he said.

--IANS

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