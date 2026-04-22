Akshay Kumar recalls being beaten up by his school teacher

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) The latest episode of the quiz reality show Wheels of Fortune witnessed host Akshay Kumar talking about being beaten up by his school teacher during his school days.

The actor was initially seen interacting with contestants Niyat, Snehan, and Nisheta, when Snehan mentioned that Akshay and him shared the same tuition teacher, and belonged to the same school.

He said, “Sir, maine vahi school ke tuition teacher ke saath padhai kiya jisne aapko sikhaya hai...Pandey sir.”

The revelation prompted Akshay to reminisce about his late teacher, Pandey Sir.

Akshay stated, “Yeh jinke baare mein bol raha hain, voh mere bhi teacher reh chuke hain, unka naam Pandey sir tha. Pandey sir ki ek aadat thi unke hath mein hamesha ek stick hoti thi hume padate vakt, aur main kaafi badmash tha, aur voh maarne se pehle sochte nahi the. Lekin kuch bhi ho, Pandey sir se kaafi kuch sikha hain maine bhale voh abhi nahi rahe.”

Earlier in an episode of Wheels of Fortune, Akshay had spoken about how he sometimes feels very small in front of those people who have attained great education and hold multiple educational degrees.

He had shared, “Koi bhi insaan, khaaskar mujh jaisa jo zyada padha likha nahi hai, main kabhi kabhi bahut chhota mehsoos karta hoon aap jaise logon ke saamne.”

He added, “Kabhi kabhi main sochta hoon mujhe padhna chahiye. Ab mehsoos hota hai ki kaash main padha hota. Lekin ab jab padhna chahta hoon tab bhi nahi padh sakta, kyunki mujhe padhna achha hi nahi lagta, bas itni si baat hai.”

–IANS

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