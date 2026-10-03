US Indo-Pacific Command chief visits India today to advance defence cooperation

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, is visiting India, starting Saturday, to advance defence ties and military-to-military cooperation, the US Embassy in India said.

Sharing the details of his visit, the US mission said, "During his visit, Admiral Paparo will engage with Indian counterparts on shared security priorities, including harnessing digital transformation and emerging technologies, maintaining regional strategic stability, strengthening defence energy resilience, and navigating an increasingly competitive technology landscape."

According to the US Embassy, both nations are building a defence partnership equipped to meet the challenges of the future -- from emerging technology to maritime security.

"Admiral Paparo's visit underscores the strength of the Major Defence Partnership and reaffirms the United States’ enduring presence and interests in the Indian Ocean region," it added.

Admiral Paparo last visited India from February 14–19 earlier this year. That visit reinforced bilateral defence ties and strategic security cooperation.

He met with then Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and then Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi in New Delhi to discuss regional maritime security and joint operational capabilities.

He also visited the Indian Army's Western Command headquarters in Haryana's Chandimandir alongside US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor for operational briefings with Lt. Gen. Manoj Kumar Katiyar.

Admiral Paparo then visited Bengaluru and toured the National Flight Test Centre to inspect aerospace innovation and HAL Tejas facilities, emphasising expanding technology partnerships.

India-US defence cooperation is a comprehensive major partnership built on foundational logistics pacts, joint military exercises, and co-production of advanced military technology in the Indo-Pacific.

According to an expert assessment presented at the US Army Command and General Staff College, US-India defence ties are "really strong and growing".

India and the United States have significantly expanded defence cooperation over the past two decades, including through more frequent military exercises, defence technology initiatives and agreements intended to improve military interoperability.

India is also a member of the Quad alongside the United States, Japan and Australia. New Delhi has simultaneously maintained its emphasis on strategic autonomy and its participation in BRICS, reflecting its approach of pursuing relationships with multiple major powers rather than entering a formal US-led alliance.

--IANS

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