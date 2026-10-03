Yami Gautam Dhar seeks divine blessings at Patna Sahib gurudwara ahead of ‘Nayyi Navelli’ release

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Bollywood actress Yami Gautam Dhar, who currently awaits the release of “Nayyi Navelli”, sought divine blessing at the Patna Sahib gurudwara ahead of the release of the film, which will hit the screens on October 16.

Yami arrived in Patna to connect with fans and celebrate the success of the promos. She was greeted with a vibrant welcome filled with energetic dhol beats as crowds turned up to welcome her to the city.

She spent a peaceful moment at Patna Sahib, bowing her head in gratitude and seeking divine blessings for the film's upcoming theatrical run.

During her visit in Patna, Yami spoke to fans about her first day on the sets.

Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, was born in Patna in 1666. He spent his early years here before moving to Anandpur Sahib. Besides being the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh, Patna was also honored by the visits of Guru Nanak and Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Speaking about shooting for the lively track “Bhabhi Tabaahi”, she revealed how she was thrown into a wild dance challenge right at the start of the film's schedule.

Yami revealed that she had to showcase six completely different dance styles, ranging from energetic Bhangra steps to a full-fledged Moonwalk.

She recalled how director Balaji Mohan casually asked her to try "whatever you’re comfortable with… but just a bit of Moonwalk!", leaving her surprised on day one, though she thoroughly enjoyed taking on the challenge.

The trailer was unveiled last month and it showcased the story follows a new bride whose arrival turns a turbulent household in Meerut into a picture of domestic harmony, until her brother-in-law grows convinced that his seemingly perfect sister-in-law is secretly a “daayan,” or witch. The film is billed as a blend of family comedy and fantasy adventure.

The film marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's directorial debut in Bollywood.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. The film will release on October 16 ahead of Dussehra.

--IANS

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