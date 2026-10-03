Amitabh Bachchan shares pic of himself running on sets of KBC amidst knee injury news, says ‘keep running’

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a new picture of himself running on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, days after revealing that he had injured his knee during the show's shoot.

The black-and-white picture shared by the actor shows the veteran star in his KBC special attire, running towards the camera as the iconic Kaun Banega Crorepati set can be seen in the background.

Sharing the picture on his blog, Bachchan wrote, “... much to do yet not done ..” He followed it with the Hindi caption, which translated in English reads as, “Bass daudte rehna chahiye ”

The actor then added, “And love and gratitude.” The picture comes shortly after Amitabh Bachchan revealed on KBC 18 that he had slipped and fallen while shooting, injuring his left knee.

The 83-year-old actor, who generally delivers his opening monologue on the show, standing at the centre of the stage, appeared seated during the episode and explained that he was experiencing some difficulty standing because of the injury.

He however continued hosting the show and said he would stand while interacting with contestants.

His latest photograph of himself running on the KBC set comes amid the attention surrounding his knee injury. It also highlights the actor's thorough professionalism.

Amitabh Bachchan was also seen attending an event in Mumbai on October 2, just days after speaking about the injury, and was photographed walking without assistance.

This is not the first time in recent months that a cryptic post by the legendary actor has led to concern among his fans.

In July, the actor had written a blog post containing references to being “in hospital in a surgery and in the ICU”, followed by a mention of a difficult period after returning home. The post was hugely interpreted as an update about his own health.

Soon, Amitabh Bachchan clarified that he had not undergone surgery and was doing fine.

He explained that his post had been misunderstood and that the reference to surgery, ICU and recovery was actually an analogy about the difficult period following a champion's defeat, in reference to footballer Lionel Messi and Argentina's loss.

–IANS

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