Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma appointed Delhi cricket's state mentor

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has been appointed as the state mentor of Delhi cricket by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), as he is set to bring in his extensive coaching experience and deep understanding of the state's ecosystem into the mentorship role for the youngsters.

Rajkumar is a recipient of the Dronacharya Award and coached Kohli during his formative days. However, his work with Delhi cricket extends well beyond one player. Rajkumar has trained several young cricketers.

Recently, he was also the coach of New Delhi Tigers in Delhi Premier League Season 3, where his role revolved around guiding the emerging players, identifying potential and bridging the pathway between grassroots cricket and the competitive environment of the state franchise tournament.

The renowned coach was also nominated as the Delhi & District Cricket Association's male representative nominee to the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) Apex Body.

Speaking on the appointment, Rajumar said he was honoured to be named to the position. "I am honoured to take on this responsibility with the DDCA and grateful to President Rohan Jaitley for his trust. Having been closely associated with Delhi cricket for many years, I look forward to contributing to its next phase.

"Delhi has immense talent and has given India some great players over the years, including Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir, Ishant Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, along with many promising players from the new generation. Our focus must be on identifying and nurturing this talent from the grassroots, with the right guidance, technology and facilities," he said.

"I want to be accessible to every player—boy or girl, from club to state level—who dreams of representing India and provide them with the right advice and mentorship. We also need to build an ecosystem where selections are transparent, players’ genuine needs are addressed, and those who require financial or other support are given the backing to develop fully.

"In line with Rohan Jaitley’s proactive vision, I hope we can create a strong and transparent pathway that prepares deserving players to represent Delhi and, ultimately, India at the highest level," Rajkumar added.

Meanwhile, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley welcomed Rajkumar in the role and praised him for his experience. "He has been closely associated with Delhi cricket and has played an important role in nurturing young talent. His experience and understanding of the game make him a valuable addition to our set-up. We look forward to his mentorship helping our young cricketers grow and take the next step in their journey," Jaitley said.

DDCA vice president Shikha Kumar also reflected on the appointment. "Rajkumar Sharma Ji brings immense experience and a deep understanding of Delhi cricket. His appointment will further strengthen our efforts to identify and nurture talent at the grassroots, giving young boys and girls the right opportunities, guidance and support to progress. We want every aspiring cricketer to have a clear pathway to develop and fulfil their potential," Shikha said.

--IANS

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