October 03, 2026 2:06 PM हिंदी

Russian Navy delegation visits Southern Naval Command, Indian Naval Academy

Russian Navy delegation visits Southern Naval Command, Indian Naval Academy

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) In a step towards deepening the India-Russia naval partnership, a six-member Russian Navy delegation led by Captain 1st Rank Sergei V Saitov visited the Southern Naval Command and the Indian Naval Academy in Kerala.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, the Indian Navy said that the delegation, during its visit from September 27 to October 1, familiarised itself with the Indian Navy’s overall training architecture, infrastructure and facilities.

“Discussions explored avenues to deepen maritime cooperation, enhance interoperability and further consolidate institutional and professional linkages. A reflection of the enduring naval partnership between India & Russia,” the Indian Navy posted on X.

The visit comes amid continued efforts by India and Russia to strengthen their longstanding defence and strategic ties.

Last week, India and Russia reaffirmed their commitment to "the special and privileged" strategic partnership during a meeting between External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in New York, according to Moscow's Foreign Ministry.

"The sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the special and privileged Russia-India Strategic Partnership and close coordination at the UN, G20 and BRICS", the ministry said in an X post after the meeting.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar said that they "exchanged views on a number of ongoing issues. Also took stock of our bilateral and BRICS cooperation".

Last month, Indian Army chief, General Dhiraj Seth, concluded a three-day official visit to Russia, giving fresh impetus to defence cooperation between the two nations through meetings with senior Russian military leaders and visits to key military institutions.

It was an Indian Army Chief's first visit to Russia in eight years.

During his visit, General Seth met Russia's Deputy Minister of Defence General Yunus-Bek Yevkurov and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Land Forces Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev, with discussions focused on joint capability development, training exchanges, operational experience and expanding Army-to-Army cooperation, according to the Indian Army's Additional Directorate of Public Information (ADGPI).

"General Dhiraj Seth, COAS, during his ongoing official visit to Russia, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour and paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The COAS also visited the Russian Land Forces Headquarters, where interactions were held on issues of mutual interest, focused on deepening military cooperation, expanding training engagements and strengthening capability development between the two Armies," the ADGPI posted on X.

--IANS

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