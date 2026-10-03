Bangladesh: 162 journalists attacked, threatened, harassed in last three months

Dhaka, Oct 3 (IANS) Amid growing concerns over mounting threats to press freedom in Bangladesh, at least 162 journalists faced attacks, threats, harassment and legal harassment in 112 separate incidents over the past three months while carrying out their professional duties, local media reported, citing a monitoring report by a Dhaka-based research organisation.

According to a report released by the Media Initiative for Development (MID) on Friday, August emerged as the worst month of the three-month period for journalists in Bangladesh, recording the highest number of incidents involving violence and harassment.

In July, 39 incidents affected 50 journalists across the country. The figure rose sharply in August, when 67 journalists were affected in 44 incidents, a 12.8 per cent increase from the previous month.

Furthermore, in September, 45 journalists faced harassment and violence in 29 incidents across the country, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

The MID report revealed that physical attacks and death threats emerged as the predominant forms of intimidation against journalists during the period. In July, death threats constituted 48.7 per cent of reported incidents, followed by physical attacks at 28.2 per cent.

The three-month period was marked by serious threats to journalists, including shootings, attacks on their homes and offices, the filing of cases and abductions.

Physical attacks peaked in August, constituting 63.6 per cent of all incidents, while in September, physical attacks and threats each accounted for 37.9 per cent.

As per the findings, journalists working in print media, especially those in the field and outside major cities, were the most affected. Of the 162 journalists targeted during the period, 89 were from daily newspapers, 53 from television channels and 20 from online news outlets.

The incidents were reported in more than 30 districts across Bangladesh, with Dhaka, Chittagong, Sirajganj, Barisal and Sylhet divisions witnessing comparatively higher numbers of attacks and harassment against journalists.

The MID also voiced concern over the lack of substantial legal action following attacks and threats targeting journalists.

“Violence against journalists is a direct attack on press freedom and people’s right to information. The government must sincerely ensure journalists’ safety by conducting impartial and swift investigations into every incident and ensuring exemplary punishment for those responsible.” Dhaka Tribune quoted MID Executive Director Rashedul Hasan as saying.

--IANS

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