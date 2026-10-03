October 03, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Asian Games: Kirti Sharma recounts tense final after India’s historic recurve women's team gold

Asian Games: Kirti Sharma recounts tense final after India’s historic recurve women's team gold (Credit: SAI Media)

Nagoya, Oct 3 (IANS) India’s women’s recurve archery team produced a historic upset at the Asian Games 2026, defeating South Korea 5-3 in the final to end the Korean powerhouse’s 44-year dominance in the event.

Kirti Sharma, who teamed up with Ankita Bhakat and Kumkum Mohod in the gold-medal winning trio on Friday, said the Indian archers relied on their process and mental composure to negotiate a high-pressure final.

“We were not thinking about our opponents. We were just focused on our own performance and following the process we went through during training,” Kirti Sharma told SAI media in Japan.

The Indian team had earlier produced another statement victory in the semifinals, defeating China 5-1 to set up a final against South Korea.

Kirti said controlling their emotions and maintaining faith in each other proved crucial as India attempted to break South Korea’s long-standing hold over the Asian Games event.

“All three of us had to control our emotions and believed in each other. We didn’t think about the results and just gave our 100 percent,” she added.

The Hazaribagh-based archer, who hails from Haryana and trains under coach Udham Singh at the SAI training centre in Hazaribagh, said the Indian trio were aware that even a small lapse could change the complexion of the contest.

“We knew that our opponents can take the game away if we commit even a small mistake. But we stood strong and maintained the same intensity from the first arrow that we fired to the last one,” Kirti said.

India’s victory came after the country’s compound archers had already made a major impact at the Games, winning the men’s, women’s and mixed team gold medals at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park.

Kirti said that unprecedented success had provided additional motivation to the recurve squad before their own competition began.

“Our confidence took a big boost after the compound events. The day we won three consecutive gold medals was a lucky day for India. It motivated us a lot. We wanted to emulate their feat,” she said.

“We were raring to go and could hardly wait for our event to start.”

The victory over South Korea marked a significant moment in the Asian Games history of women’s recurve archery, with India overcoming the continental powerhouse in a final that demanded both consistency and composure.

For Kirti, Ankita and Kumkum, the gold also added to a memorable day for Indian archery, which had already established itself as one of the country’s strongest medal-winning disciplines at the Games.

--IANS

vi/hs

LATEST NEWS

Fujinami’s 155-win run ends as North Korea’s Son shocks Olympic champion

Fujinami’s 155-win run ends as North Korea’s Son shocks Olympic champion

Asian Games: Abhishek, Tilak, Washington, Axar and Dube power India to back-to-back gold (Ld)

Asian Games: Abhishek, Tilak, Washington, Axar and Dube power India to back-to-back gold (Ld)

Dispute over Pakistan’s Diamer-Bhasha Dam exposes financing, implementation challenges

Dispute over Pakistan’s Diamer-Bhasha Dam exposes financing, implementation challenges

3rd ODI: Kamboj handed debut, Nitish, Siraj included as India elect to bat first against WI (Credit: X/BCCI)

3rd ODI: Kamboj handed debut, Nitish, Siraj included as India elect to bat first against WI

Indian stock markets may remain flat in Oct amid global headwinds: Experts

Indian stock markets may remain flat in Oct amid global headwinds: Experts

Asian Games: All-round India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to clinch gold

Asian Games: All-round India beat Pakistan by 19 runs to clinch gold

India well placed amid global AI risks, strong fundamentals offer resilience: RBI Governor

India well placed amid global AI risks, strong fundamentals offer resilience: RBI Governor

Asian Games: India draw a blank in taekwondo to end campaign

Asian Games: India draw a blank in taekwondo to end campaign

Abhishek Pathak on ‘Drishyam 3’: Wanted to make my own version of the last part

Abhishek Pathak on ‘Drishyam 3’: Wanted to make my own version of the last part

Regina Cassandra's upcoming film with director Vishal Venkat enters final stage of filming (Photo: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

Regina Cassandra's upcoming film with director Vishal Venkat enters final stage of filming