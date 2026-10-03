Bhagyashrii Borse thanks Captain Smit Machchhar; calls him a real-life hero

Chennai, Oct 3 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who is shooting for the Mohanlal-starrer 'Operation Ganga' in Georgia, has now penned a post of appreciation for Indian pilot, Captain Smit Machchar, who was instrumental in thwarting a terrorist attack on board a FlyDubai flight, saying the Indian braveheart was a "Real Life Hero".

Taking to her Instagram stories section to pen the appreciation post for the brave Indian pilot, who was instrumental in thwarting an attempt to crash the plane, Bhagyashrii Borse wrote, "Thank you, Captain Smit. The Real Life hero! Some heroes are silent, wearing their uniforms and simply doing their duty. But when the moment demands it, their invisible cape appears,revealing the true Indian hero within.India is proud of you sir."

For the unaware, Captain Smit Machchhar shot to limelight after a dramatic incident occurred on board Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 people on board.

Captain Machchhar was seriously injured after his co-pilot, who intended to crash the plane, allegedly attacked him inside the cockpit. Despite sustaining serious injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and other crew members to intervene. The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely.

The Indian captain has come in for praise from various quarters including several film stars. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan too had lauded the Indian pilot for his courage and presence of mind during the terrifying mid-air incident.

Taking to his X timeline, Salman Khan wrote, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar.”

Actor Anil Kapoor also shared a heartfelt tribute to Captain Machchhar, revealing a personal connection to the pilot through his business manager Jalal.

Anil Kapoor recalled that Jalal had known Smit since flying school and had always considered him someone he would want by his side in a difficult situation.

In his post, Kapoor wrote in part, “What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first...” He went on to express his respect for the captain and wished him a speedy recovery.

--IANS

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