Aradhana Misra Mona takes charge as UP Cong chief; foresees political shift in state

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The newly-appointed President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, Aradhana Misra Mona, on Saturday, extended her gratitude to the top leadership of the party and expressed confidence that the INDIA Bloc is growing stronger and the state's political landscape is set to change.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "First of all, my gratitude to the top leadership for choosing me for this responsibility. Our family has been with the Congress for four generations. I will only say that I will uphold the dignity of this position with complete dedication and honesty."

In an organisational shake-up ahead of the Assembly elections, Aradhana Misra Mona has replaced Ajay Rai as the Congress state chief in Uttar Pradesh. Alongside her appointment, Saharanpur MP Imran Masood has been named the Working President as part of the party's revamped election strategy.

She is the daughter of veteran UP Congress leader Pramod Tiwari.

She won her second consecutive election in 2017, defeating BJP candidate Nagesh Pratap Singh by nearly 17,000 votes. This victory led to her appointment as the Congress Legislature Party leader in the state Assembly.

Reacting to UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar's statement that Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party candidates will allegedly vote for the Samajwadi Party, Aradhana Misra Mona said, "As the INDIA Bloc grows stronger, you will see more proof of this in the future. A panic of sorts has broken out, and because everyone feels that no one wants to board a sinking ship, going forward into 2027, the political landscape is set to change."

She also reacted to political developments within the BSP. On Akash Anand and BSP supremo Mayawati, she said, "I would only say that this is an internal matter of the BSP. However, in this way, the political credibility of any individual or party gets weakened. Respected Mayawati ji is a very senior leader; whatever decision she takes for her party and community will be her own decision and will be taken with her wisdom and understanding."

--IANS

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