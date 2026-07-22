Trump administration calls US reliance on foreign STEM students national security challenge

Washington, July 22 (IANS) The Trump administration has described America’s reliance on foreign students in science and technology programmes as a national-security challenge, warning that overseas competitors are using the US education system as an entry point into the country’s innovation base.

The assessment appears in “Science: A New Golden Age,” a sweeping White House report released Tuesday on restructuring the US scientific research enterprise and preserving American leadership in critical technologies.

“For decades, the United States has funded large cohorts of foreign students and tolerated technology transfer abroad under lax security standards,” the report says.

Temporary visa holders accounted for about half of US doctoral graduates in computer science and mathematics with confirmed post-graduation plans in 2024, according to the document.

“This reliance on foreign talent sidelines American students, a deep domestic talent pool that remains under-supported by its own government,” it says.

The report argues that the United States spends heavily to train international researchers but sometimes loses the benefits when they leave the country.

“At the same time, we train extraordinary global talent at enormous expense, only to lose this effort when foreign governments recruit them to build up their own technological enterprises,” it says.

The document then links international participation in American scientific programmes to concerns about research security.

“America’s over-reliance on foreign students also creates a security challenge our institutions are ill-equipped to address,” it says.

The report alleges that US competitors exploit the difference between America’s open scientific system and more restrictive systems abroad. It says they use American educational institutions to gain access to the country’s research and innovation network while building their own domestic capabilities.

The document does not name India, Indian students or Indian researchers. It also does not propose changes to student visas, employment visas or permanent-residency rules, and does not recommend nationality-based restrictions on university admissions.

Its findings nevertheless carry significance for Indian students because of their prominent presence in graduate-level science, technology, engineering and mathematics programmes in the United States. Any future tightening of federally funded research access or security requirements could affect international researchers, including Indians, although the report announces no such measure.

A chart included in the document says the proportion of US research doctorates awarded to temporary visa holders with confirmed post-graduation commitments has doubled over four decades.

Their share rose from roughly 20 to 40 per cent in natural sciences and engineering and from about 10 to 20 per cent in social, behavioural and health sciences, according to the report.

The administration’s proposed response focuses primarily on expanding America’s domestic scientific workforce. It calls for identifying talented students across the country, strengthening advanced mathematics and science programmes in schools and increasing hands-on technical training, apprenticeships and research placements.

The report also recommends giving greater support to American graduate students, postdoctoral researchers and early-career scientists. It says exceptional talent should be identified through demonstrated technical ability rather than background, institutional credentials or personal connections.

--IANS

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