Travis Scott calls Erling Haaland ‘greatness’ after meeting football star

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Rapper Travis Scott has talked about meeting Norwegian football star Erling Haaland, calling him "greatness" while revealing that the sportsman wore a pair of boots he designed for a tournament, making the encounter even more special.

It was during an appearance on The Tonight Show that chat show host Jimmy Fallon brought up a picture of Scott with Haaland and asked whether the footballer had signed something for him.

A video of the chat was shared on Instagram, where a picture of Haaland posing with Scott with a signed jersey was shown.

Fallon asked: “I saw a picture of you with Haaland. He signed that for you?”

To which, Scott replied: “Yeah, yeah. It's crazy, man. I made a boot with Nike for the tournament, and he actually played in the boot, so it's crazy.”

Fallon then asked that it seemed like both Scott and Haaland had been eager to meet each other.

"Oh, so you guys wanted to meet each other," Fallon said.

Scott replied, "I had to come pull up and see greatness."

Erling Haaland plays as a striker for Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. Regarded as one of the best players in the world and the greatest Norwegian player of all time, he is known for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing inside the box.

Meanwhile, Scott has had five number-one hits on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, along with a total of over one hundred charting songs. In addition to ten Grammy Award nominations, he has won a Latin Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award, MTV Video Music Award, and several BET Hip Hop Awards.

The rapper gained notoriety for controversies and legal issues regarding concert safety. In November 2021, a mass-casualty crowd crush occurred during Scott's hometown performance at his annual Astroworld Festival, causing ten deaths and hundreds of injuries.

--IANS

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