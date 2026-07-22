Nitin Mukesh remembers father on his 103rd birth anniversary: ‘Your songs live on’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Veteran singer Nitin Mukesh fondly remembered his legendary father, Mukesh, on his 103rd birth anniversary with a heartfelt post on social media.

In his tribute, Nitin said that while his father's absence continues to hurt the family, his timeless songs and legacy will live on forever. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of throwback photographs of Mukesh. One heartwarming picture shows the legendary singer planting a sweet kiss on a young Nitin.

For the caption, the ‘Hanste Hanste Kat Jayen Raste’ singer wrote, “A 103 years today, my beloved Papa……Just as your absence will never stop hurting your loved ones... your presence will always be felt by them on the face of this earth till eternity. “Jag mein reh jayenge pyaare tere bol”... your song lives on. Happy Birthday, Papa!!! Jeena isi ka naam hai!!! Till we meet once again, you and I, in a better place... in a better world... keep blessing us..... Love you, Papa…”

Mukesh, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated playback singers, was the iconic voice behind several unforgettable songs, including “Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein,” “Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan,” “Dost Dost Na Raha,” “Kahin Door Jab Din Dhal Jaye,” and “Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam Haseen,” and “Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar.”

Born on July 22, 1923, Mukesh was widely known as the voice of Raj Kapoor and enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than three decades. He passed away on August 27, 1976, after suffering a heart attack while on a concert tour in Detroit, USA.

On the other hand, Nitin Mukesh collaborated with several renowned music composers, including Khayyam, R. D. Burman, Laxmikant–Pyarelal, Bappi Lahiri, Rajesh Roshan, Nadeem–Shravan, and Anand–Milind during the 1980s and 1990s. He became the playback voice for several leading actors of the era, including Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and many others.

Some of Nitin Mukesh’s popular songs include “So Gaya Ye Jahan,” “Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi,” and “Wafa Na Raas Aaye Tujhe O Harjai.”

--IANS

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