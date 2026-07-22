Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan pens note for ‘mama’ Maanayata: I love you a lot

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt’s son Shahraan has penned an adorable note for his mother Maanayata, who turned 48 on Wednesday.

Shahraan shared a picture of himself posing with his mother in a picturesque location outside India.

“Happy birthday mama…I love you a lot, and I wish you the most happiness and success in the future,” he wrote as the caption.

Shahraan is the son of Sanjay and Maanayata. He also has a twin sister named Iqra. Sanjay also has a daughter named Trishala Dutt, whom he has with his first wife Richa Sharma.

Sanjay married Maanayata in 2008 after two years of dating. On 21 October 2010, he became a father to their twins. The actor was first married to actress Richa in 1987. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. His second marriage was to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai. The divorce was finalized in 2008.

Sanjay was last seen in Ahmed Khan-directed “Welcome To The Jungle” starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The film has a huge star cast, which also includes names such as Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

He was also seen in Aakhri Sawal, a political drama film directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang. The film also stars Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, and Sameera Reddy.

It follows the tale of Vicky, a brilliant but erratic scholar, who publicly accuses his mentor, Professor Gopal Nadkarni, of institutional bias. Their academic dispute soon escalates into a heated national controversy.

Prior to her marriage and before she met Sanjay, Maanayata worked in Hindi films, such as Lovers Like Us. She is best known for her item number in Prakash Jha's 2003 film Gangaajal.

--IANS

dc/