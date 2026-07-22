Anupam Kher receives ‘one of the most meaningful recognitions’ of his illustrious journey

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher has added another milestone to his illustrious career after being honored with the prestigious Ashoka Award 2026.

The ‘Special 26’ actor expressed his gratitude, calling the recognition one of the most meaningful honors he has received throughout his journey as an actor, producer, director, writer, and motivational speaker. Taking to Instagram, Anupam shared a heartfelt note after receiving the award and said that recognitions are not just about achievements but also serve as a reminder that an artist’s work has touched people's lives.

“Ashoka Award 2026. Deeply, deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious #AshokaAward2026. It is undoubtedly one of the most meaningful recognitions I have received for my journey as an actor, producer, director, writer, and motivational speaker. Awards are never just about achievement!! They are a reminder that your work has touched lives and that your responsibility has grown even bigger,” he wrote.

The actor further added that every award brings along a greater sense of responsibility. “My heartfelt gratitude to the Charles Walters Council for Innovation & Research, the Association of Indian Bureaucrats, and all the distinguished dignitaries and office bearers for believing in me and honouring me with this award I have always believed that every award comes with a greater responsibility!! Not only as an artist, but also as a citizen of this country.”

“I promise to continue doing my work with honesty, passion, and humility, and to live up to the faith that this honour has placed in me. Thank you dearest @vrindakher for collecting the award on my behalf. Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart. Jai Hind! #Awards #Gratitude #Love.” (sic)

Work-wise, Anupam Kher was last seen in “Tanvi The Great,” which marked his directorial venture. The film featured an ensemble cast, including Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Naseeruddin Shah, and Iain Glen.

--IANS

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