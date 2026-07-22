Delhi Police file FIR after attack on RAF personnel during CJP protest; 10 cases registered so far

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The Delhi Police have registered an FIR following an alleged attack on a Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest in the national capital, officials said on Wednesday.

Police said the FIR was filed after videos circulating on social media allegedly showed protesters assaulting an RAF personnel. The videos also purportedly showed protesters pelting stones at an RAF vehicle and damaging the vehicle during the confrontation.

The action was taken after the alleged attack on the RAF personnel, with police beginning an investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the accused and charges are awaited.

The Delhi Police said that a total of 10 FIRs have been registered so far in connection with the CJP protest and various law-and-order incidents during the demonstration.

The cases have been registered at multiple police stations across central Delhi. Parliament Street Police Station has registered four FIRs, while Connaught Place Police Station has registered three cases. One FIR each has been filed at Mandir Marg Police Station, Barakhamba Road Police Station and Kartavya Path Police Station.

According to police, the FIRs relate to different incidents reported during the protest and matters involving the maintenance of public order. The investigation into all the cases is currently underway.

The FIRs come after clashes broke out during the CJP-led ‘Sansad Chalo’ march on Monday, when thousands of protesters and students attempted to march from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Police had placed barricades and imposed restrictions to prevent the march from moving beyond the designated protest area.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Tuesday denied claims of stone-pelting and police action circulating on social media, describing the videos as “false and misleading”.

In a post on X, DCP New Delhi said no such incident had taken place on Tuesday and urged citizens not to believe or share such videos. The police advised people to rely only on official sources for verified information and updates.

--IANS

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