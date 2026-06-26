US deepens Southeast Asia push against China

Washington, June 26 (IANS) The Trump administration said it is strengthening security cooperation with Southeast Asian partners, particularly the Philippines and Vietnam, as it seeks to counter China's growing military and economic influence across the Indo-Pacific.

Michael G. DeSombre, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific that Beijing's actions in the South China Sea remained a major concern for Washington.

"The activities of China in the South China Sea... are of utmost concern to us," DeSombre said.

He said the United States was working "with our allies and partners... to ensure that we have deterrence along the first island chain" while maintaining "peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."

Congresswoman Young Kim opened the hearing by accusing Beijing of expanding its military footprint in the South China Sea and increasing pressure on Taiwan.

She said China continued "its campaign to turn the South China Sea into a Chinese communist lake" by converting disputed features into military bases and expanding its maritime claims.

Kim asked what message the Trump administration was sending to Beijing over its activities in the region.

DeSombre said the United States had intensified cooperation with allies to safeguard freedom of navigation.

"We engage in our freedom of navigation operations quite frequently in and around Taiwan, along with our allies and partners," he said.

He also disclosed that the United States had "recently relocated some Coast Guard ships to the Philippines" and added more Coast Guard vessels to Guam to strengthen the American presence in the region.

The Philippines featured prominently during the hearing, with Kim describing it as a vital treaty ally facing "constant gray zone coercion" from the Chinese Coast Guard.

DeSombre said Washington was working closely with Manila and other regional partners.

"I was just in Manila a week and a half or so ago," he said, adding that one of the most encouraging developments was growing cooperation involving "Japan and the Philippines and Japan, Australia and the Philippines."

"You're absolutely right. They are the recipient of significant pressure from China," he said of the Philippines.

Lawmakers also focused on reducing dependence on China for critical minerals.

Kim noted that Vietnam possesses one of the world's largest rare earth reserves and asked about expanding bilateral cooperation.

DeSombre said Vietnam represented an important opportunity for diversifying global supply chains.

"They have great mineral resources, but they're currently unmapped," he said.

He added that the United States hoped to help Vietnam identify those resources so the country could become part of "a supply chain that doesn't run through China."

Asked about balancing economic engagement with concerns over human rights in Vietnam, DeSombre said Washington continued to raise those issues with Hanoi.

"We privately raise with Vietnam those issues related to human rights," he said, while arguing that stronger economic growth would also contribute to greater freedom over time.

--IANS

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