US congratulates Penpa Tsering on his re-election as Central Tibetan Administration's Sikyong

Washington, May 28 (IANS) US Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour Riley Barnes has congratulated Penpa Tsering on his re-election as the Central Tibetan Administration's (CTA) Sikyong (President) and expressed Washington's commitment to engage with Tibetan leaders in their support.

In a statement shared on X, Riley Barnes stated, "Congratulations to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) and the Tibetan diaspora community on their elections, and to Penpa Tsering on his re-election as the CTA's Sikyong. The United States will continue to engage with democratically elected Tibetan leaders in support of Tibetans everywhere."

Penpa Tsering on Wednesday was sworn in for his second democratically elected five-year term as the Sikyong (President) of the CTA. The ceremony, believed to be more than a ceremonial moment, took place in the presence of the 90-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, in this northern Indian hill town of Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh.

In his inaugural address at the swearing-in ceremony, Sikyong Tsering reiterated the CTA’s commitment to keep the thought and counsel of the Dalai Lama at its very core.

“The Kashag (Cabinet) will pursue political and social welfare initiatives with the primary goal of long-term sustainability of the Tibetan struggle until a just resolution of the Tibet-China conflict is achieved,” he reiterated.

Without mincing words, he said, “Given the Chinese government’s current policy direction towards the nationalities, there does not seem to be much space for negotiations. Nevertheless, the 17th Kashag remains firmly committed to the ‘middle-way policy’ envisioned by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which seeks a resolution to the Sino-Tibet conflict through non-violence, dialogue, and mutual benefit that would be lasting.

“Accordingly, until a resolution is achieved, we will continue the backchannel communications with caution and steadiness with the Chinese government while pursuing strategies to strengthen international recognition and support for the ‘middle-way policy’.”

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, the elderly Buddhist monk met with members of the 16th Kashag of the CTA following the completion of their tenure. It is the representative of the Tibetan people both in and outside Tibet.

--IANS

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