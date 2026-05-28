Maiden India call‑up a ‘dream come true’, says Nandni Sharma ahead of England T20Is

Chelmsford, May 28 (IANS) Young fast bowler Nandni Sharma described her maiden call‑up to the Indian women’s cricket team for the upcoming T20Is against England and the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup as a ‘dream come true,’ adding that the feeling of making it to the national team finally hit her when she played in the tour game against the ECB Development Women’s XI.

The Chandigarh-based pacer was the joint-highest wicket-taker in her maiden season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) by picking 17 wickets earlier this year for Delhi Capitals, including picking a hat-trick, coming in via a five-wicket haul.

“I called my family first. I spoke to them at home. They asked me why I was crying. Then I told them I had been named in the World Cup squad. It has been like a dream come true. I played a match, and it hit me that I have made it to Team India,” said Nandni in a video posted by BCCI’s social media on Thursday.

She also said wearing the India jersey for the first time was an unforgettable experience. “When I wore this jersey for the first time, I was standing in front of the mirror. I had worked so hard for this. It was a dream come true. I was standing in front of the mirror for 2-3 minutes and tried seeing how I looked like. I was even trying to look back to see how I was looking. It was a very good feeling. I can't explain it, but it was very good.

Nandni admitted to being caught off guard when her name was announced in the squad for the trip to England and the T20 World Cup. “They were announcing something. I was not even looking. I didn't even think it would come. Then I got a call from my friend about it and I couldn't believe it. I rechecked it again to see if I was really named in the World Cup squad.

“Then I video called my family. I was very excited. I even started crying on seeing that I was named in the World Cup squad. My father couldn't express his feelings. He said, you have worked hard, you have achieved the fruit of it and you have to keep doing a good job. My mother was very happy.”

Reflecting on how her life has changed in the last few months, Nandni said, “A lot has changed in the last 6-7 months. My life has taught me a lot. Earlier, I used to learn. Now, I have learned to come down a little after achieving something, especially after I had an injury. I have learned a lot. These 6-7 months have been good and difficult.

“A lot has changed in a positive way. People have started to know me. I am thankful to those who have seen me and considered me. I want to learn something good and something good for my team and country. If I get an opportunity, I want to grab it. I want to learn something from here, whether it is good or bad, I think it will help me a lot in life.”

She signed off by crediting the WPL for boosting her confidence. “WPL has had a big impact on my life. I have seen a lot of positive changes. I have gained a lot of confidence after the performances there. It has helped me a lot.

“I have learned from few of my mistakes. Overall, WPL has helped me a lot. I have more responsibilities now. I have to take it to the end. I have to take it to the end as long as I can bowl well. It is a very good feeling.”

--IANS

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