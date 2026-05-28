Sussanne Khan wishes late mother Zarine ‘Eid Mubarak up in Jannat’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan turned emotional as she remembered her late mother Zarine Khan on the occasion of Eid on May 28.

The doting daughter, through a heartfelt social media post, shared many unseen family memories and throwback pictures

Taking to her social media account, Sussanne shared a series of nostalgic pictures featuring her mother from different phases of life.

The pictures included candid family gatherings, glamourous party moments, childhood memories, and beautiful mother-daughter snapshots.

One picture showed Sussanne smiling beside her mother during an outdoor lunch outing, and in another picture, the duo dressed elegantly at a celebration.

Many throwback monochrome pictures from Sussanne’s childhood and Zarine’s childhood also formed a part of the emotional carousel.

Along with the pictures, Suzanne penned an emotional note that read, “You will always be my Super Trooper.. Eid Mubarak to you my up in Jannat.. we all miss you every single moment of our lives… n yes in all our hearts YOU TOTALLY ARE ‘ Our Super Trooper Mummsy life lessons’ (sic).”

Sussanne Khan has often remembered her mother through emotional posts and videos on social media, especially from times when Zarine Khan was healthy.

Earlier too, Sussanne had shared an emotional note remembering her mother and wrote, “My mom taught us that kindness and love are the biggest strengths a person can have. She believed in humanity above everything else and spread warmth wherever she went.”

For the uninitiated, Zarine, wife of veteran actor-filmmaker Sanjay Khan and mother to Sussanne Khan, passed away in November last year following age-related complications.

Following her passing, the family performed Zarine Khan’s last rites according to Hindu rituals despite belonging to a different community background, as she strongly believed that all religions ultimately stand for humanity and love. Her ashes were later immersed in the holy Ganges river as part of the final rites.

–IANS

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