May 28, 2026 5:09 PM हिंदी

Four Indians named in Women’s T20 WC match officials

Four Indians named in Women’s T20 WC match officials

London, May 28 (IANS) Janani N, Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan have been named in the umpires panel for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, while GS Lakshmi has been included as one of the four match referees for the mega event starting on June 12 in Birmingham.

The upcoming tournament marks the third consecutive edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup featuring an all‑female panel of match officials – 14 umpires and four match referees overseeing 33 games in the 12-team competition.

Apart from Gayathri, Candace La Borde, Kerrin Klaaste and Shathira Jakir Jesy will make their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup umpiring debut. “The increasing depth of high-performing female match officials in international cricket is a powerful marker of the sport’s progress, with the consistently high standards demonstrated in bilateral series and previous ICC women’s events underpinning these well-earned selections for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026,” the ICC said in a statement on Friday.

Nine members from the 2024 edition return for the 2026 edition, with Australia’s Claire Polosak set to stand in her sixth T20 World Cup, having officiated in 22 matches - the most by any umpire. Jacquline Williams and Kim Cotton, with 19 matches each, will reach the milestone of five T20 World Cups. Apart from Lakshmi, Shandré Fritz and Michell Pereira return, with Trudy Anderson of New Zealand joining in.

“This panel of match officials for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 reflects the ICC’s commitment to expanding the scope of representation to all facets of the sport. The ICC takes into consideration a comprehensive, holistic, and evidence-based account while assessing its sports officials and their decision-making performance.

“We are delighted to see the progress made by these officials and the elevated standards of officiating they demonstrated during ICC CWC 2025. As we prepare to deliver what will be the biggest women’s sporting event in the world, this selection will serve to elevate the meaning associated with the athletic spectacle," said ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Panel of Match Officials:-

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Anna Harris, Shathira Jakir Jesy, Kerrin Klaaste, Candace La Borde, Janani N, Nimali Perera, Claire Polosak, Vrinda Rathi, Suzanne Redfern, Eloise Sheridan, Jacquline Williams, and Gayathri Venugopalan

Match Referees: Trudy Anderson, Shandré Fritz, GS Lakshmi, and Michell Pereira

--IANS

nr/

LATEST NEWS

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command (File Image)

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says former SRH head coach Tom Moody after they suffered a 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator clash. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says Moody

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue (File image)

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye