'Look forward to hosting PM Modi soon': Australian PM Albanese hails bilateral ties

Canberra, May 28 (IANS) Hailing their bilateral relationship, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that the ties between the two nations continue to deepen through culture, education, cricket and trade and that he looks forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the near future.

In his address at the Australian Parliament, Albanese highlighted India's economic growth and emphasised that the trade relationship between the two nations has been further enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA). He recalled his first visit to India in 1991, describing it as a "wonderful experience".

"India, of course, has the largest population in the world, but it will also grow to be the third largest economy in the world over this decade. That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well. Our trading relationship has been enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement, and we are further drawn together through culture, education, and, of course, the international language of cricket. One of my great honours has been my two visits so far to India as Prime Minister."

"When I first visited India as a backpacker way back in 1991, a long time ago, I travelled a bit differently in those days. I do want to say, if you want to understand India, get on a video bus or train. It is a wonderful experience to see firsthand the warmth that is there. Now, likewise, will have the privilege of hosting Prime Minister Modi here soon, a privilege I look forward to repeating for the second time," he added.

Albanese lauded the Indian community's contribution to Australian society and how they have strengthened ties between the two nations. He expressed the Australian government's commitment to supporting Indians and their interests.

"Like last time, Prime Minister Modi's visit will be made extraordinary by so many of the million-strong Indian Australian community, the largest growing migrant community in Australia. That's a community that has added so much through their love of this country, their spirit of generosity and through generations of hard work and aspiration that have strengthened our economy and enhanced our society, not least, of course, all those wonderful small businesses that have benefited from the Indian diaspora," he said.

"What these great Australians have done in the process is strengthen the important links between this land that is their home and future and the land of their extraordinary heritage. I say to them, we're a better country because of you. My government will always stand up for you and your interests. We will reject any attempt to divide. That is definitely worth noting that we need to celebrate the contribution that Indian migrants have made and will continue to make to this country," he added.

While sharing Albanese's video on X, Australia's High Commissioner to India Philip Green said: "When your Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks with so much conviction & passion about India - the country where you serve as the High Commissioner - it makes your job infinitely more meaningful. We look forward to welcoming you to Australia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji."

--IANS

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