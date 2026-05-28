‘Just have to be adaptable’: Harris ready to embrace flexible role for Australia at T20 WC

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Australian all-rounder Grace Harris says adaptability could be the key to her World Cup campaign as she prepares for another shot at global success with her national side in the upcoming ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales.

Named in Australia’s 15-player squad for the tournament, Harris enters the competition with strong recent form behind her but without a guaranteed place in the starting XI. The experienced batter believes the balance of Australia’s lineup may require her to take on a different responsibility than the one she has often filled throughout her international career.

Australia’s top order appears largely settled, with Beth Mooney and rising star Georgia Voll expected to open the batting, while Phoebe Litchfield is likely to round off the top order. That could leave Harris competing for a middle-order spot where finishing ability and flexibility become increasingly valuable.

“I think it'll be down the order. Volley (Voll) is a very good opener and she's also the future so you've got to invest there and pull the trigger at some stage. Our group is also ageing, so it's probably the smart move. And also, you're kind of splitting hairs between the top four as openers,” Harris told ICC.

The 32-year-old acknowledged the challenge of breaking into one of the strongest squads in women’s cricket but said she remains focused on contributing in whatever role the team management requires.

“Personally, I just kind of see myself, it feels good to get selected, but clearly just I'm not quite good enough to maintain a spot yet within the XI. But I reckon it's probably down the order or in the middle to lower-order and then just have to be adaptable,” she added.

One factor working in Harris’ favour is her familiarity with English conditions. Across previous international appearances in England, the right-hander has maintained an impressive strike rate above 145 in T20Is, while her recent domestic stint in the country further strengthened her credentials ahead of the World Cup.

Last season, Harris enjoyed a productive run with Surrey in the T20 Blast, hammering 338 runs at a strike rate of 156. She then carried that momentum into London Spirit’s campaign in The Hundred, where she scored 214 runs at a strike rate of 174.

The Australian believes those experiences helped simplify her game and improve her understanding of English conditions, away from the intensity surrounding major international tournaments.

"Yeah, I don't mind England. The conditions (in England) are just probably a little bit lower and there's probably a bit more swing early for new ball bowlers. But outside of that, (I am) not too uncomfortable with the wickets over there. Sometimes when you get into an Australian set up or an Ashes or a World Cup there and there's kind of a lot going on that you can probably just overthink at times or try and analyse well too many scenarios,” she mentioned

“Where as the county stuff and The Hundred it allows you to kind of take a step back and really just work on things as an individual. I really appreciated my time doing that with Surrey and with the London Spirit. And hopefully I can put my best foot forward when it comes to a World Cup now and when you're with Team Oz (Australia) and you've got a role that might be slightly different to what a domestic team give you,” she added.

Six-time champions Australia head into the tournament once again among the favourites, armed with a blend of established stars and emerging talent. For Harris, the challenge now is less about securing a fixed position and more about proving she can deliver impact in whichever role the team needs most on the road to another World Cup campaign.

--IANS

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