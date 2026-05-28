Jyotika talks about emoting through silences for ‘System’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Jyotika, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released streaming film ‘System’, has spoken about the importance of silences for her part in the film.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-star Sonakshi Sinha during the promotions of the film in Mumbai. She shared that her character of stenographer comes with a lot of depth.

Jyotika told IANS, “For me, I really like Sarika as a character I have not played before, actually. I don't want to give away too much, but there are too many shades to her and there are a lot of layers. So, those layers in her attracted me a lot. Also, there's a lot I'm emoting through silence, which was another factor, which was very challenging as an actor”.

She further mentioned, “We've seen courtrooms and also other films which have been projected very well. So each time it's like learning for us also. Ke isse type ka court is like this, supreme court is like this, and the general court is like this. So it's always a learning from other films. I've really not been to an actual court. So it's just through films and how real they're showing it that we're learning”.

‘System’ is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi’s 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm. The film marks her 2nd OTT film after ‘Kakuda’.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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