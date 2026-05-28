Over 80 surfers from six states set for Indian Open of Surfing 2026 in Mangalore

Mangalore, May 28 (IANS) Indian surfing reaches a historic milestone this week with the upcoming seventh edition of the Indian Open of Surfing 2026. As a major event on the national surfing circuit, it will showcase many of the country’s top surfers at Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangalore from May 29 to 31.

As surfing prepares for its debut at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games later this year, the championship takes on greater importance beyond just winning domestic titles. It includes competitions across categories such as Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Under-18 Boys, Under-18 Girls, Under-14 Boys, and Under-14 Girls.

The event is expected to draw over 80 athletes from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa, making it a potentially landmark week for many of India’s leading surfers.

The Indian Open, organised by the Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation under the Surfing Federation of India (SFI), has gradually become a key event on the national sports calendar. The Karnataka Government has maintained its support for the event for the seventh year in a row.

This year’s championship is likely to be the last major domestic evaluation before India chooses its squad for the Asian Games, making performances over the three-day event especially important.

With limited spots in the national team, the competition has become much fiercer in recent months. This has turned the Indian Open into one of the country's most significant domestic surfing events to date. Each heat in Mangalore is expected to have wider implications as selectors keep assessing athletes in preparation for India’s debut in continental surfing.

The event will also serve as the second stop in the National Championship Series, following the inaugural Little Andaman Pro 2026 held earlier this season, enhancing its significance in the domestic rankings.

Much of the focus in Mangalore is expected to be on a group of surfers who have consistently led Indian competitions for the past few seasons.

Ramesh Budihal is among the top contenders, renowned for achieving a major milestone in Indian surfing. He made history at the Asian Surfing Championships in Mahabalipuram by becoming the first Indian to reach the Open Men’s final, ultimately winning a bronze medal.

This accomplishment was a significant breakthrough for Indian surfing on the international stage and established him as one of the nation's leading competitive surfers. His skill in handling pressure and his consistent performance in critical heats make him a formidable competitor in the Indian Open.

Shivaraj Babu enters the championship with strong momentum after winning the Men’s Open at the inaugural Little Andaman Pro earlier this year. Hailing from Tamil Nadu’s competitive surfing scene, Shivaraj is known for smart wave selection, consistent performance in different conditions, and strategic discipline during contests.

As the race for Asian Games qualification reaches its crucial stage, another impressive showing could greatly improve his standing.

Kishore Kumar remains one of India's most promising young surfers. In recent national competitions, he has gained recognition for his technical skill, calmness, and consistency in high-pressure situations.

His previous performances at the Indian Open and several impressive results domestically in recent seasons have solidified his status as one of the country’s top surfers, setting the stage for what could be a career-defining year.

Srikanth D remains a strong competitor, increasingly recognized on India’s surfing scene for his technically refined style. Instead of just aggressive maneuvers, he excels in rhythm, precise execution, and tactical awareness in close heats. His consistent performance at national championships has significantly boosted his reputation, especially as debates about Asian Games selection grow more intense.

The women’s competition is also anticipated to draw considerable attention, as several of India’s top surfers are scheduled to compete in Mangalore.

Kamali P enters the championship as a key figure in Indian women’s surfing. Hailing from the Mahabalipuram surfing scene in Tamil Nadu, she has represented India on international stages while consistently being among the top performers domestically. Her accomplishments have significantly contributed to boosting the visibility and profile of women’s surfing across the country. With fluid wave riding and sharp tactical skills, she continues to be a strong contender for the event.

Goa’s Sugar Shanti Banarse has built a reputation as one of the country’s top female surfers through her remarkable performances at national championships. Known for her fearless style and ability to adapt to varying surf conditions, Sugar has enhanced her standing both locally and internationally in recent years. Her participation adds to the anticipation of a highly competitive women’s field at Tannirbhavi.

Beyond the water contests, the Indian Open of Surfing has become a key showcase of the sport’s quick growth along India’s coastlines. Recently, Tamil Nadu surfers have excelled in various national events, while surfers from Karnataka aim to leverage their local knowledge and the conditions at Tannirbhavi for this year’s competition.

The championship has played a key role in establishing Dakshina Kannada and Blue Bay Tannirbhavi Eco Beach as emerging hubs for surfing and ocean sports in India, greatly enhancing the region’s sporting reputation and coastal tourism appeal.

As Indian surfing approaches a historic debut at the Asian Games, the significance of this year’s Indian Open goes well beyond medals, rankings, or national titles. Over three days on Karnataka’s coast, top surfers from the country will compete not just for national bragging rights, but possibly for the chance to represent India at one of Asia’s premier sporting events.

--IANS

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