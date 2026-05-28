Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa Panday calls her a ‘one-hit wonder’, leaves everybody confused

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday’s younger sister Rysa created buzz on social media after she dropped a rather unexpected comment, calling the actress a “one-hit wonder”.

Ananya had recently shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her vacation in France on her social media account.

It was here where Rysa Panday dropped the cheeky comment on her post that read, “one hit wonder”, leaving social media users amused over whether it was a playful dig at Ananya’s film career.

Netizens reacting to her comment, wrote, “Realest”, while another commented, “says the no hit wonder”. A social media user also jokingly wrote, “described her sister's career”, and one user questioned, “I’m wondering which is that hit?”

The comment comes shortly after Ananya Panday’s recent film ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ opposite Laksshy reportedly delivered an average performance at the box office.

Talking about Ananya's carousel post looked cheerful as she posed with flowers, enjoyed scenic views by the riverside, soaked in the sun, and explored small cafes and restaurants during her getaway.

In one of the pictures, Ananya was seen dressed casually in denim and holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers, and in another frame, she featured posing with a friend.

She also shared glimpses of her time at restaurants and candid foodie moments from the trip.

Talking about Ananya's career, in the past the actress has also delivered successful projects over the years. Her performances in films like “Dream Girl 2” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” where she was appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Her performance in ‘CTRL’, ‘Call Me Bae’ also helped her earn praise for experimenting with different genres and characters.

A few days ago, Ananya was in New York along with parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday to celebrate the convocation ceremony of her sister Rysa Panday. The family had shared many glimpses from the celebrations on social media.

Talking about Ananya and Rysa, the sisters are known to share a close bond and often engage in playful banter online.

—IANS

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