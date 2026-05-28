May 28, 2026 5:07 PM हिंदी

Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa Panday calls her a ‘one-hit wonder’, leaves everybody confused

Ananya Panday’s sister Rysa Panday calls her a ‘one-hit wonder’, leaves everybody confused

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday’s younger sister Rysa created buzz on social media after she dropped a rather unexpected comment, calling the actress a “one-hit wonder”.

Ananya had recently shared a carousel of pictures and videos from her vacation in France on her social media account.

It was here where Rysa Panday dropped the cheeky comment on her post that read, “one hit wonder”, leaving social media users amused over whether it was a playful dig at Ananya’s film career.

Netizens reacting to her comment, wrote, “Realest”, while another commented, “says the no hit wonder”. A social media user also jokingly wrote, “described her sister's career”, and one user questioned, “I’m wondering which is that hit?”

The comment comes shortly after Ananya Panday’s recent film ‘Chaand Mera Dil’ opposite Laksshy reportedly delivered an average performance at the box office.

Talking about Ananya's carousel post looked cheerful as she posed with flowers, enjoyed scenic views by the riverside, soaked in the sun, and explored small cafes and restaurants during her getaway.

In one of the pictures, Ananya was seen dressed casually in denim and holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers, and in another frame, she featured posing with a friend.

She also shared glimpses of her time at restaurants and candid foodie moments from the trip.

Talking about Ananya's career, in the past the actress has also delivered successful projects over the years. Her performances in films like “Dream Girl 2” and “Kho Gaye Hum Kahan” where she was appreciated by audiences and critics alike.

Her performance in ‘CTRL’, ‘Call Me Bae’ also helped her earn praise for experimenting with different genres and characters.

A few days ago, Ananya was in New York along with parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday to celebrate the convocation ceremony of her sister Rysa Panday. The family had shared many glimpses from the celebrations on social media.

Talking about Ananya and Rysa, the sisters are known to share a close bond and often engage in playful banter online.

—IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

'I can play cricket with smile again': Ecclestone eyes T20 WC redemption after 'tough' phase

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Bhopal Leopards reveal squad ahead of MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command (File Image)

Iran's ballistic missile successfully intercepted by Kuwaiti forces: US Central Command

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

Celebrated Urdu poet Bashir Badr passes away at 91, Javed Akhtar expresses grief

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

China steps up action against illegal offshore trading by brokers

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says former SRH head coach Tom Moody after they suffered a 47-run loss to Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator clash. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: SRH’s style of play is a brand to admire but comes at a cost, says Moody

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue (File image)

Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles to visit India for Defence Ministers' Dialogue

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

P&G Hygiene Q4 profit slips 2 pc, revenue declines 5 pc

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Indian BFSI sector faces cyberattacks at 1.6 times global average: Report

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye

Shraddha Kapoor answers like a boss as netizen comments on her messy room: Dil saaf hona chahiye