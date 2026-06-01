June 01, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tears into clerics over ‘national animal’ status demand for cows

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a session at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

Lucknow, June 1 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came down heavily on the Islamic clerics on Monday, over their recent demands seeking 'national animal' status for cows.

“Cow is our mother. We share the same bond with her as we have with our mothers. There is nothing to prove here, and this relation needs no name or status,” CM Yogi asserted before a gathering of people in Bijnor.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during the distribution of land ownership rights certificates to over 1,600 families, displaced from Pakistan and former soldiers, in a program organized in Bijnor district.

"Gomata is the self-proclaimed Rashtramata; there's no need to declare her to anyone," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister’s unequivocal assertion came in the wake of recent calls made during Bakrid by some noted Muslim clerics to declare the cow a national animal. The reason they cited was that it would discourage cattle slaughter and raise the sanctity of the milk-yielding animal.

Noted Islamic clerics, including those from Ajmer Dargah Sharif, Kolkata’s Nakhoda Masjid, and Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, urged the Muslim community to refrain from cow sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha.

Ajmer’s Syed Sarwar Chishti called upon PM Modi to convene Parliament to declare the cow a national animal, ban slaughter, and beef exports.

All India Jamiatul Quresh demanded a ban on beef-export companies and national animal status for cows. The outfit’s working president, Mohammad Javed Qureshi, claimed that beef export companies were minting money through illegal cattle slaughter and also claimed that such restrictions have an adverse impact on livestock farmers.

Clerics, however, also raised concerns over increasing cow vigilantism and alleged harassment of cattle traders at the hands of self-styled cow vigilante groups, taking the law into their own hands.

The UP CM, calling out the ‘double standards’ of clerics, said that the cows have remained a revered figure in India for ages, and making demands for national animal status shows their duplicity and mindset.

He added that those who want to label cows as animals, themselves harbour a ‘devilish mindset’.

The Chief Minister also touched upon the recent murder in Ghaziabad and stated that such stabbing incidents committed under the guise of friendship are reprehensible and unacceptable, and they will not be tolerated in the state.

Notably, on the day of Bakrid, a youth named Surya Pratap Chouhan was stabbed to death in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad by some of his friends, triggering widespread outrage from the victim’s family as well as the neighbourhood. The key accused named Asad was subsequently gunned down by UP police in an encounter, as the former fired gunshots at the cops.

--IANS

mr/dan

LATEST NEWS

President Murmu meets Myanmar counterpart, highlights shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bond

President Murmu meets Myanmar counterpart, highlights shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bond

We’re very lucky to have Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru dressing room, says head coach Andy Flower after they defend their title in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: We’re very lucky to have Kohli in the RCB dressing room, says Andy Flower

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia (File Image)

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a session at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 in New Delhi on Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Deepak Kumar)

UP CM Yogi Adityanath tears into clerics over ‘national animal’ status demand for cows

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

PM Modi, Myanmar President discuss issue of insurgent groups operating from Southeast Asian nation (File image)

PM Modi, Myanmar President discuss issue of insurgent groups operating from Southeast Asian nation

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Ramesh Taurani didn't wish to gift car to David Dhawan, Govinda after success of ‘Coolie No 1’

Vashu Bhagnani reveals Ramesh Taurani didn't wish to gift car to David Dhawan, Govinda after success of ‘Coolie No 1’

R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

R Madhavan's wife Sarita calls him a 'wonderful husband & father' in a heartfelt birthday wish

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait

Masterclass in selective moral outrage: Iran slams EU for condemning strikes against Kuwait