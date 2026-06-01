June 01, 2026 6:30 PM हिंदी

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

Priya Dutt remembers mom Nargis on her birth anniversary: Missing her a little extra

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) Actor Sanjay Dutt's sister and politician Priya Dutt remembered her late mother Nargis on her 97th birth anniversary on Monday.

Revealing that she misses her mother a little more today, Priya celebrated her mom for her strength and her gentle heart.

Publishing a video compiling some old memories with the legendary actress, she wrote on her official Instagram account, "Some days make you pause and look back at all the love that shaped your life. Today is one of those days for me. Remembering my mother, her endless strength, her gentle heart, and the way she made life feel safe and beautiful. Missing her a little extra today (red heart emoji) (sic)."

On May 3, Priya marked the death anniversary of her mother with another nostalgic post.

Priya revealed that she has learned a lot of crucial life values from her mother, including compassion, courage, and selflessness.

She added that her mother was the guiding force in her life, who showed her what it is like to lead with her heart.

Priya Tweeted, "Remembering my mother who taught me life’s most important values. Her compassion, courage and selflessness weren’t just qualities, they were a way of life she passed on to us. Mum showed me what it means to lead with heart and live with dignity."

"Forty-five years have passed since she left us, but her light has always been the loving force guiding my way. My greatest inspiration, always," she went on to add.

Nargis passed away in 1981 after suffering from pancreatic cancer, only three days before her son Sanjay made his Bollywood debut with the movie "Rocky".

Nargis married her 'Mother India' co-star Sunil Dutt back in 1958. The couple has three children - actor Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt, and Namrata Dutt.

--IANS

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