President Murmu meets Myanmar counterpart, highlights shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bond

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu held a meeting with her counterpart from Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, expressing India's steadfast support for Myanmar's pursuit of peace and reconciliation.

Highlighting the shared Buddhist heritage and the centuries-old people-to-people bonds during the meeting, President Murmu stated that Myanmar is India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

"President Droupadi Murmu received President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that the shared Buddhist heritage and centuries-old people-to-people bonds lend a unique warmth to India–Myanmar relations," the President's Secretariat posted on X.

"She stated that Myanmar is India's gateway to Southeast Asia. She conveyed India’s steadfast support for Myanmar’s pursuit of peace and reconciliation," it added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and President Hlaing held a meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, agreeing to advance bilateral ties and collaborate further in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management.

"PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President U Min Aung Hlaing of Myanmar on further deepening India-Myanmar bilateral ties. Anchored in the enduring historic and people-to-people relationship, both sides agreed to advance India-Myanmar partnership for peace, progress and prosperity and to further collaborate in areas of trade, investment, connectivity, development partnership, capacity building, security and border management," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"PM conveyed that India remains Myanmar's trusted neighbour, a reliable partner and steadfast first responder in times of crisis, in line with India’s Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. PM reaffirmed India’s readiness to support peace and dialogue in Myanmar, including by sharing federal governance and economic growth experiences," he added.

This is President U Min Aung Hlaing's first visit to India after assuming office. He is also scheduled to travel to Mumbai for business interactions and site visits. For his visit, he is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several cabinet ministers, senior officials and business leaders.

On Sunday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on President Hlaing in New Delhi. On May 30, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had also called on U Min Aung Hlaing and expressed appreciation for his positive sentiment towards deepening bilateral cooperation.

President U Min Aung Hlaing began his five-day visit to India by offering prayers at the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Saturday.

"Myanmar lies at the confluence of India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR policies. The official visit of President U Min Aung Hlaing to India is expected to further strengthen and deepen the multi-faceted relations between the two countries," the MEA stated.

--IANS

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