June 01, 2026 6:27 PM हिंदी

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

Industry hails steady IIP growth despite global headwinds, rising input costs

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Industry leaders on Monday lauded steady growth of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for April despite severe global headwinds and rising input costs amid the West Asia crisis.

The growth of capital goods at 16 per cent is significantly strong and indicating an enhanced investment and strong aggregate demand in the country, said Nirmal Kumar Minda, President, Assocham.

“High growth of intermediate goods at 7.7 per cent, infrastructure/construction goods at 7.1 per cent and consumer durables at 4.3 per cent are expected to support the economic activity and GDP growth, going forward, Minda noted.

Assocham looks forward towards the continued pace of industrial activity supported by the efforts of industry and handholding by the government, he added.

The IIP (quick estimates with 2022-23 base year) recorded a growth of 4.9 per cent in April 2026 compared with April 2025, led primarily by robust manufacturing sector growth of 6.2 per cent.

“India’s industrial sector, over the years, has become more diversified, and technology-oriented. The revised IIP numbers provide a more current reflection of production patterns and will improve the quality of industrial assessment across sectors,” said Rajeev Juneja, President, PHDCCI.

The new framework broadens sectoral coverage by incorporating Gas Supply and Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management activities while, at the same time, introducing granularity in mining and electricity generation segments.

The updated methodology includes item basket comprising of 463 item groups and weights aligned with the structure of the economy in 2022–23.

The manufacturing sector continued to remain the primary growth driver, with strong expansion in motor vehicles, electrical equipment, machinery and transport equipment. Growth in infrastructure and intermediate goods production indicates sustained momentum.

The inclusion of newer products such as CCTV cameras, aircraft parts, stents and non-woven textile articles improves the coverage of the index to current industrial ground realities, Juneja said.

This highlights sustained growth in manufacturing, infrastructure goods and capital goods which are important for supporting employment generation, export competitiveness and long-term economic growth, said the industry.

--IANS

na/

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