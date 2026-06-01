Bangladesh records another dengue death, overall toll reaches six

Dhaka, June 1 (IANS) Another dengue-related death was recorded in Bangladesh on Monday, taking the overall death toll from dengue to six this year so far, local media reported.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 110 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the last 24 hours and, so far, a total of 3,307 dengue cases have been recorded across the country, out of which 62.6 per cent are male and 37.4 per cent female.

The number of recoveries and hospital discharges in 2026 reached 3,138, with 83 dengue patients being discharged in the last 24 hours.

According to the DGHS, among the newly hospitalised patients, 35 were admitted in Barishal Division, 12 in Chattogram Division, 15 in Dhaka Division, one in Dhaka North City Corporation, 12 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 21 in Khulna Division, eight in Mymensingh Division, five in Rajshahi Division, and one in Sylhet Division.

A total of 1,02,861 dengue cases and 413 dengue-related deaths were recorded in 2025.

In 2024, Bangladesh reported 1,01,214 dengue infections and 575 deaths from mosquito-borne disease.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

Bangladesh is also facing another worsening health crisis with the ongoing measles outbreak; with the death toll reaching 585 by May 31, with 495 confirmed and 90 suspected measles deaths.

–IANS

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