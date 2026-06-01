ICC moves Women's Champions Trophy 2027 to Feb, approves Emerging Nations Trophy and T20 World Cup qualification pathway

Ahmedabad, June 1 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday made a major change to the schedule of the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027. The tournament will now take place from February 14 to 28, 2027, instead of June-July. This decision is part of several measures to strengthen women's cricket worldwide. The Board also approved a new Women's Emerging Nations Trophy and set the qualification pathway for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2028.

The Women's Champions Trophy will debut in February, providing a new window in the international calendar. This change is expected to help with scheduling and ensure better conditions for the tournament.

In another important development, the ICC confirmed it will launch the Women's Emerging Nations Trophy 2026, featuring ten teams to give greater international exposure to developing nations. The tournament will have five Full Member countries and five Associate Member teams, chosen based on rankings and past T20 World Cup qualifications. This initiative aims to widen competition in women's cricket and support emerging nations.

ICC Chairman, Mr Jay Shah, said, "Our discussions in Ahmedabad have reinforced the ICC’s commitment to governance, administration, and the growth of cricket globally. From women’s cricket and emerging nations to the management of franchise competitions, today’s discussions and decisions aim to ensure that cricket remains fair, competitive, and exciting for fans worldwide."

The ICC Board also approved the qualification system for the Women's T20 World Cup 2028, which will be hosted by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with India's matches held at a neutral venue.

The 2028 edition will include 12 teams. Ten teams will qualify automatically, including the top eight from the 2026 Women's T20 World Cup, the host nation if it is not already qualified, and the next highest-ranked teams in the ICC Women's T20I rankings as of July 6, 2026. The last two spots will be filled through a 10-team Global Qualifier, supported by regional qualifying tournaments. Plans for regional qualification spots are expected to be finalized in the ICC's July meetings.

--IANS

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