June 01, 2026 6:28 PM हिंदी

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia

International community calls for election roadmap dialogue in Somalia (File Image)

Mogadishu, June 1 (IANS) The United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS), the European Union (EU) delegation to Somalia and diplomats from several foreign missions in the country on Monday called for the resumption of dialogue and an election roadmap in the African nation.

The Embassies of the UK, France, Norway, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden in Somalia, the Embassies of Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, and Poland in Nairobi, the EU delegation to Somalia and the UNTMIS issued a joint statement on the political situation in Somalia.

The statement said that all the members of the joint statement are concerned by the current situation in Somalia and called on all sides to resume dialogue as soon as possible.

They also asked the parties to swiftly reach a consensus on an election roadmap in the interest of the Somali people.

"The international community stands ready to assist in Somali-led talks, should they be requested,” noted the statement.

“In this delicate moment, we urge all Somali leaders to prioritise the national interest and refrain from any actions that may lead to an escalation of tensions,” it added.

Last month, the UNTMIS urged Somali leaders to continue dialogue after three days of talks ended without resolving key political disputes related to the transition process.

The conclusion of the three-day talks coincided with the official end of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's four-year term.

Lawmakers approved constitutional amendments in March to extend presidential and parliamentary terms to five years, but the opposition and some federal member states have rejected the extension.

The UN mission expressed regret that the latest round of dialogue, convened by foreign diplomats, once again ended without resolving major disputes.

UNTMIS urged Somali leaders to find a constructive way forward and unite to address the country's severe challenges, including the humanitarian crisis and insecurity.

It called for restraint and reiterated its readiness to work with other international partners to support efforts to overcome divisions among Somalia's political leaders.

Analysts say a key focus of the talks was the dispute over electoral models, with the president advocating for universal suffrage while the opposition seeks to retain a revised version of the traditional indirect voting system.

Opposition leaders and some regional states have warned that, without a final agreement, they will cease recognising the government's legitimacy after May 15, which marked the end of Mohamud's original four-year mandate under the 2012 Provisional Constitution.

–IANS

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