Vashu Bhagnani reveals Ramesh Taurani didn't wish to gift car to David Dhawan, Govinda after success of ‘Coolie No 1’

Mumbai, June 1 (IANS) As the legal battle between producer Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani rages, the producer has now pointed his guns at the owner of the music label sharing anecdotal evidence of the latter’s industry practices and relationship building. He said that Ramesh Taurani did not wish to gift car to David Dhawan and Govinda after the success of ‘Coolie No 1’.

Vashu Bhagnani claimed that despite helping shape key professional relationships and contributing significantly to his own success story, he later felt betrayed by the Taurani’s empire.

He reflected on his decades-long journey in the entertainment industry and his successful collaboration with filmmaker David Dhawan in a detailed personal statement/

Recalling one of the defining moments of his career, Vashu Bhagnani revealed that before the release of the blockbuster Coolie No. 1, he personally gifted a car each to David Dhawan and Govinda as a gesture of appreciation for their contribution to the film's success. As per the producer, Tips was a 50 percent partner in the project at the time, but when he suggested making the gesture jointly, Ramesh Taurani chose not to participate.

He said, "I believed success should be shared with the people who create it. When I suggested that we jointly gift cars to David Dhawan ji and Govinda ji, Ramesh ji did not wish to be part of it. I therefore proceeded on my own because I felt it was the right thing to do”.

Vashu Bhagnani shared that his relationship with the music mogul began during his successful stint in the audio cassette manufacturing business, long before he entered film production.

He further mentioned, “Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently”.

"People can verify the records themselves. I worked with David Dhawan ji from the beginning of my production journey and built several successful films together. Ramesh Taurani took 31 years to sign David Dhawan for his own first direct venture, which itself reflects the chronology of our respective journeys”, he added.

Bhagnani further stated that certain events over the years left him feeling deeply disappointed and betrayed by people he had once considered close associates.

"There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record”, he said.

Clarifying that his remarks are not connected to ownership disputes or legal proceedings, the producer said his statement should be viewed as one of gratitude, ethics, and responsibility toward the people who helped shape his cinematic legacy.

--IANS

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