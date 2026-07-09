Unidentified body found near MLA's residence in Patna; police launch probe

Patna, July 9 (IANS) A body was found under suspicious circumstances in the Secretariat police station area of Patna, one of the city's most sensitive VVIP zones, triggering concern among law enforcement agencies and prompting a detailed investigation.

The discovery of the unidentified body in the high-security area has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the death as well as security arrangements in the locality.

According to police, the body was discovered a short distance from the residence of the Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh within the Secretariat police station limits.

After receiving information, personnel from the Secretariat Police Station reached the spot, secured the area, and began an investigation. The body has not yet been identified.

Considering the sensitive nature of the case, a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to the scene to collect scientific evidence.

Investigators are examining the condition of the body and other material found at the spot to determine the circumstances leading to the death.

Secretariat SDPO-1 Dr Anu Kumari also reached the location to supervise the investigation.

Police officers conducted a detailed inspection of the scene and questioned people in the surrounding area in an effort to gather information that could help identify the deceased and reconstruct the sequence of events.

Authorities have not yet determined whether the death resulted from an accident, suicide, or a criminal act.

Police said all possible angles are being examined, and no conclusion has been reached at this stage.

Investigators are now focusing on identifying the deceased through available evidence.

The findings of the post-mortem examination, along with forensic analysis and other investigative inputs, are expected to play a crucial role in establishing the cause and manner of death.

The discovery of an unidentified body in one of Patna's most secure government zones has intensified the investigation, with police continuing to examine every possible lead to uncover the facts behind the mysterious death.

--IANS

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