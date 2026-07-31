August 01, 2026 12:02 AM हिंदी

CWG 2026: Canada's Beaton rules the Women's -52kg roost in judo

Canada's Beaton rules the Women's -52kg roost in judo competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: glasgow2026

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) Canada's Evelyn Beaton won gold in the Women's -52kg Judo after beating Sofia Asvesta of Cyprus in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Beaton has lost the past couple of times she's fought Asvesta but managed to get the job done on Friday when it mattered most.

In the bronze medal matches, Tatum Keen won for England before Cameroon's Marie Celine Baba Matia pulled off a significant upset to beat Tinka Easton, of Australia, for the final spot on the podium.

Canada's Julien Frascadore dominated much of the Men - 66kg Final, but after five minutes' intense action, he managed a golden score Yuko to beat 2022 gold medallist Georgios Balarjishvili, of Cyprus.

"I think in Scotland there are a few pubs, so I'll try a few of those in the next few days," Frascadore told host broadcaster TNT Sport after winning the gold.

After the Bronze Medal Finals, Michael Fryer (ENG) and Petros Christodoulides (CYP) completed the podium.

Meanwhile, the other two gold medals on offer on Friday were won by India's Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh.

Harsh Singh delivered a sensational performance to win the gold medal in the men’s -60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday.

Asmita delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

In a nail-biting title match, the Indian judoka remained composed during the crucial moments. She combined smart strategy with solid defense to get past Quach, claiming the biggest win of her Commonwealth Games journey.

Women - 52kg

Gold: Evelyn Beaton (CAN)

Silver: Sofia Asvesta (CYP)

Bronze: Tatum Keen (ENG)

Bronze: Marie Celine Baba Matia (CMR)

Men - 66kg title

Gold: Julien Frascadore (CAN)

Silver: Georgios Balarjishvili (CYP)

Bronze: Michael Fryer (ENG)

Bronze: Petros Christodoulides (CYP)

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi forgives youth over Jantar Mantar abuse, urges society to guide 'misguided' children

PM Modi forgives youth over Jantar Mantar abuse, urges society to guide 'misguided' children

India, Lesotho review entire spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperation

India, Lesotho review entire spectrum of bilateral ties and cooperation

'He should have been given the death penalty': Ankit Sharma's brother reacts to Tahir Hussain verdict

'He should have been given the death penalty': Ankit Sharma's brother reacts to Tahir Hussain verdict

Canada's Beaton rules the Women's -52kg roost in judo competition at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: glasgow2026

CWG 2026: Canada's Beaton rules the Women's -52kg roost in judo

Bihar’s Makhana gains global recognition as first sea shipment reaches Canada

Bihar’s Makhana gains global recognition as first sea shipment reaches Canada

Gujarat rains: CM conducts late-night review; over 16,500 evacuated

Gujarat rains: CM conducts late-night review; over 16,500 evacuated

Vishnu P.V. hat-trick helps East Bengal score eight past CISF Protectors in the 135th Durand Cup at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Friday. Photo credit: Durand Cup

135th Durand Cup: Vishnu's hat-trick helps East Bengal score eight past CISF Protectors

Kulgam: Security personnel at the site after a non-local labourer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack at a brick kiln in the Kelam area of Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, July 31, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

J&K: Terrorists kill non-local worker in Kulgam, another injured (Lead)

'This gold is for Yogi-ji who supported me,' says Asmita Dey after judo triumph in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

CWG 2026: 'This gold is for Yogi-ji who supported me,' says Asmita Dey after judo triumph (Ld)

Sandhya Vishnoi, Akshara secure silver medals; Avanshika and Taniya bag bronze in 2026 U17 World Championships in in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Friday. Photo credit: WFI

U17 Wrestling WC: Sandhya Vishnoi, Akshara secure silver medals; Avanshika and Taniya bag bronze