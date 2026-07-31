CWG 2026: Canada's Beaton rules the Women's -52kg roost in judo

Glasgow, July 31 (IANS) Canada's Evelyn Beaton won gold in the Women's -52kg Judo after beating Sofia Asvesta of Cyprus in the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow on Friday. Beaton has lost the past couple of times she's fought Asvesta but managed to get the job done on Friday when it mattered most.

In the bronze medal matches, Tatum Keen won for England before Cameroon's Marie Celine Baba Matia pulled off a significant upset to beat Tinka Easton, of Australia, for the final spot on the podium.

Canada's Julien Frascadore dominated much of the Men - 66kg Final, but after five minutes' intense action, he managed a golden score Yuko to beat 2022 gold medallist Georgios Balarjishvili, of Cyprus.

"I think in Scotland there are a few pubs, so I'll try a few of those in the next few days," Frascadore told host broadcaster TNT Sport after winning the gold.

After the Bronze Medal Finals, Michael Fryer (ENG) and Petros Christodoulides (CYP) completed the podium.

Meanwhile, the other two gold medals on offer on Friday were won by India's Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh.

Harsh Singh delivered a sensational performance to win the gold medal in the men’s -60kg judo event at the Commonwealth Games 2026, defeating Australia’s Joshua Katz 10-0 in a one-sided final on Saturday.

Asmita delivered a strong and focused performance to win the women’s 48kg judo gold medal, defeating Canada’s Heidi Quach 2-1 in a tightly contested final at the Commonwealth Games 2026 on Thursday.

In a nail-biting title match, the Indian judoka remained composed during the crucial moments. She combined smart strategy with solid defense to get past Quach, claiming the biggest win of her Commonwealth Games journey.

Women - 52kg

Gold: Evelyn Beaton (CAN)

Silver: Sofia Asvesta (CYP)

Bronze: Tatum Keen (ENG)

Bronze: Marie Celine Baba Matia (CMR)

Men - 66kg title

Gold: Julien Frascadore (CAN)

Silver: Georgios Balarjishvili (CYP)

Bronze: Michael Fryer (ENG)

Bronze: Petros Christodoulides (CYP)

--IANS

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