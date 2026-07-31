When Kate Winslet spoke weird, and borderline creepy request from Eminem

Los Angeles, Aug 1 (IANS) Actress Kate Winslet once revealed that she was shocked by a weird request by the legendary rapper Eminem.

A video from one of the episodes of ‘The Graham Norton Show’ has resurfaced on the Internet, and it shows the actress talking about the embarrassing moment.

During the episode, the show host told the actress, “In America you were very famous because of course ‘Saturday Night Live’.

The actress said, “Can I just say when I was on it was absolutely terrifying. When I was on it was the week after Simpson was done for lip-syncing. I'm then on with Eminem. I was doing publicity for a film called ‘Finding Neverland’ at the time and Johnny Depp And I had to miss the Wednesday rehearsal because we had to go to Chicago and talk to Oprah Winfrey, and I'm thinking, ‘Oh my God. What's the opening monologue gonna be?’. I get to Wednesday night come back from the Oprah thing still they're like, ‘Well We're just you know trying to figure it out’. I'm like, ‘’Just please tell me it's you know It's a couple of days away’. Just what you're gonna have me do the next day I go in and they were like, ‘Can you sing?’, and I said, ‘A little’. Then they asked, ‘You do tap dance?’ I'm like, ‘Yeah. I do it that perfect’. I'm like, ‘So what's the opening model of it?’. They said, ‘We'll get back to you’. I'm like, ‘Oh my God. This is absolutely terrible’”.

“They gave me 24 hours to learn. I'm tap dancing and singing fully live the week after the whole Ashley Simpson thing And also I have to say something else and this is a story. I've never never told. Eminem asked me to shave his bottom. Well, he did he said would you shave my b*** and I said, I'm sorry. I don't do personal grooming”, she added.

--IANS

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