Bihar’s Makhana gains global recognition as first sea shipment reaches Canada

Purnia, July 31 (IANS) India has achieved a major milestone in agricultural exports by dispatching its first sea-based shipment of Bihar’s renowned Makhana (fox nuts) to Canada. The consignment of seven metric tonnes marks a significant step towards placing Bihar’s premium farm produce on the global map and strengthening the country’s value-added agricultural exports.

The shipment, facilitated through the efforts of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), has been widely welcomed by exporters and farmers in the State.

Makhana exporter Manish Kumar expressed his delight over the development, saying it was a moment of pride for Bihar.

“As far as roasted Makhana is concerned, we were the first to export it from the soil of Purnia; even Union Minister Piyush Goyal had tweeted about it. Now, it is heartening to learn that plain Makhana has been exported from Darbhanga. Progress happens gradually,” he told IANS.

Kumar further noted that the government was creating a supportive environment for the youth of Bihar.

“We had previously exported Makhana from Purnia to Dubai via the sea route, and now exports are taking place from Darbhanga as well. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India for this. I hope you continue to support the youth in this manner. It is my hope that the export of value-added products, such as flavoured and roasted Makhana, continues to grow. I thank both the Central and Bihar governments for this,” he added.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also highlighted the achievement in a post on X. “Another major achievement for the farmers of Bihar… Through the efforts of APEDA, seven metric tonnes of flavoured Makhana were exported from Darbhanga to Canada via the sea route for the first time,” he wrote. The Minister pointed out that farmers associated with this initiative were receiving prices more than 50 per cent higher than earlier.

He added that Bihar’s premium Makhana was now gaining recognition among consumers worldwide. The successful sea export is expected to open new markets for Bihar’s Makhana growers and encourage further investment in processing and value addition.

Industry observers believe the development will not only boost farmers’ incomes but also enhance India’s presence in the global ready-to-eat and healthy snack segment.

With growing international demand for natural and nutritious foods, Bihar’s Makhana is steadily emerging as a high-potential export commodity, bringing both economic gains and a sense of pride to the State.

--IANS

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