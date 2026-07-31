CWG 2026: Boxers Lovlina, Sachin, Sakshi, Priya storm into finals as India await rich haul

Glasgow, Aug 1 (IANS) India continued to rule the boxing rings at the Commonwealth Games 2026 as Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, along with Sakshi and Priya, won their respective semifinals and qualified for the finals, assuring the country at least three more silver medals.

In all, nine Indian boxers have reached the final in their respective weight categories.

Preeti (54kg), Ankush Phangal (80kg), Jaismine (57kg), Arundhati (70kg) and Jadumani Singh (55kg) are the other Indian boxers to have made it to the final in their respective weight divisions, making it a highly successful day for India.

On Friday, Lovlina was the biggest Indian star taking to the ring, and she lived up to her reputation by winning 5-0 against Tarona Khanum Badi Pasoni Taafaki of Tuvalu and reaching the final.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and gold medallist at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi, Lovlina had received a bye in the first round. She had reached the semifinals without even taking to the rings. Assured of a medal, the 28-year-old boxer from Assam reached the final with a comprehensive win on Friday.

Sakshi added to that success as she defeated Amber-Jane Wall of Canada in a unanimous 5-0 decision in the women's 51kg.

Sakshi dominated the bout and did not allow her opponent many chances, and was adjudged the clear winner by all five judges. The bout was marked 30-27, 30-26, 30-27, 30-27 and 30-25 by the five judges, proving that the Indian boxer had a clear advantage in all three rounds.

Priya then assured India at least a silver medal in the women's 60kg, winning by 5-0 against L.Kings.Wheatley of England in the semifinal.

Sachin (60kg) won by 5-0 against O. Harris-Allan (WAL) and reached the final, maintaining India's 100 per cent record on semifinal day in boxing so far.

In a major result earlier in the day, Arundhati stunned Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist R. Eccles to storm into the final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

--IANS

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